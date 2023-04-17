Pune: 3-day workshop to impart Life Skills at 5 army public schools

A Pilot Project comprising of 3-day workshop to impart "Life Skills Development for Enhancing Teaching and Learning Processes" of students in line with the New Education Policy 2020 has been launched in 5 Army Public Schools in Pune and adjoining areas.

The workshop aims to improve focus and concentration of students for Board Exams.

This pilot project launched with eminent resource persons will address approx 1200 students of the senior wing of theArmy Public Schools by teaching them basic meditation, and social skills. It aims to enhance mental and physical prowess, overcome stress and inculcate good habits in students.