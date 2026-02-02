 Practising Without Degrees, Performing Illegal Surgeries: Nashik Couple Denied Bail
Nashik: The District and Sessions Court has denied bail to a couple in the Vise Mala area of Nashik district who were practising as dermatologists without medical degrees and performing illegal plastic surgeries. The bail application of Dr Jaydeep Salil Ghoshal and Dr Sujata Jaydeep Ghoshal (Pinge) was heard on Saturday (May 31) in the court of Justice Dalvi. Considering the seriousness of the crime, the court rejected the bail application.

In this case, the complainant and victim, Shubham Gujar, appeared in court without a lawyer and firmly presented his case. Advocate Gorwadkar argued on behalf of the government. A complaint in this matter was filed by Nashik Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Dr Vijaykumar Devkar at the Sarkarwada police station. Accordingly, the police have registered serious charges against the fake doctor couple.

Shubham Gujar had gone to the 'Skinrela Clinic' a few months ago for treatment of a skin condition. However, due to the wrong treatment given by the unqualified doctors, his face suffered serious injuries. After this incident, the matter came to light, and the investigation revealed shocking information. The couple did not possess any medical degrees, yet they were practising as dermatologists and performing illegal plastic surgeries. This put the lives of hundreds of patients at risk.

In this case, the police have sealed the 'Skinrela Clinic' (College Road), and further investigation is underway. With the court denying bail, the fake doctor couple will now remain in judicial custody. This incident has once again sparked a discussion in Nashik about the issue of fake doctors. There is a growing demand for the municipal corporation and the health department to take strict action against such clinics.

