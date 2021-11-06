Police register cases against organisers of bullock cart races in Pune district

Pune: The police have registered offences against organisers of bullock cart races that took place in two villages of Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Saturday. According to the police, the races were organised in Vadgao Kashimbe and Girvali villages in Ambegaon tehsil on Friday.

"We have lodged cases against organisers of bullock cart races under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The cases have been registered in Ghodegaon and Manchar police stations," said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune Rural.

Police patils in the district, who act as mediators between the police and villagers, have been alerted and warned against holding such races, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

ALSO READ Maharashtra govt to allow conducting practice for bullock cart races, says minister Sunil Kedar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 02:02 PM IST