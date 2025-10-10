PMPML Proposes 10-Acre Transit Hub At Balewadi To Ease Traffic On Pune-Bengaluru Highway | Sourced

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is planning to develop a 10-acre site at Balewadi to reduce traffic congestion on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

PMPML has submitted a proposal to the Pune Divisional Commissionerate, requesting that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) jointly raise funds for Balewadi’s transit hub.

The administration is implementing various measures to resolve the traffic congestion in the Hinjawadi, Wakad and Balewadi areas on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

Heavy vehicles, such as those plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, stop at the Wakad Jakat Naka, causing heavy traffic congestion. So Pune’s Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar had instructed the local administration to take immediate measures to address the traffic congestion, especially in the Hinjawadi area.

Against this backdrop, PMPML proposed to build a ‘transit hub’ on a 10-acre plot near Pune’s Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi. “The transit hub proposes to allow vehicles going towards Mumbai and coming from Mumbai to Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur to be given a dedicated stop, from where the goods can be unloaded and transported further through the public transport, which would reduce the congestion,” said Pankaj Deore, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the PMPML.

Deorefurther explained, ‘Balewadi is a good place for a transit hub to reduce traffic congestion on the Pune- Bengaluru highway. This will solve the traffic congestion in the areas of Hinjawadi, Mhalunge, Wakad, Baner, and Balewadi. A dedicated space will be available for heavy vehicles parked on the roadside.”

“Balewadi transit hub will also provide a special depot for PMPML or other passengers and smoothen traffic in the city. The proposal for this site has been submitted to the Pune Divisional Commissioner with a view to saving the travel time of the citizens of the surrounding areas,” Deore added.

He said that a large corpus of funds will be required for the transit hub, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and PMRDA should coordinate for the provision of funds. If funds are provided, the work is likely to start immediately.

“The transit hub on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway will be important to provide space for public and private vehicles under one roof and will reduce traffic congestion. It is expected that the PMPML will also benefit greatly from this,” Deore said.