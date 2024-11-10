PMC's Inaction on Debris Dumping in Riverbeds Could Lead to Flooding, Warn Activists |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims to have increased the vigilance to check the dumping of debris across the city. However, the activists and residents highlight that adequate action has not been taken.

The recent data shared by PMC shows that October recorded the highest number of violations with 63 cases, and fines worth Rs2.25 lakh have been collected.

While there were 46 recorded cases in September, August recorded 33 cases, July 58, June 56, May 35, April 34, March 49, February 47, and in January, there were 24 recorded cases of debris dumping.

The violations registered with PMC seem quite low vis-a-vis the actual situation.

"Lack of monitoring by PMC"

The debris could be seen dumped everywhere, and the lack of monitoring by the civic body is blamed for the situation by Biren Bhatt, an activist.

"The serene beauty of Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary along the banks of Mula-Mutha is under threat as hundreds of trucks and tractors, claiming ownership of the area, continue to dump debris and garbage within its boundaries. The other side of the gate can be seen filled with rubble dumping. The bird sanctuary is a protected area, and debris dumping should be prohibited. The owners continue to dump the debris in the nullah (natural storm drain), choking and narrowing it down during the monsoon, causing overflowing waterlogging like the situation," Bhatt told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Drayson C Dixon, the vice-chairperson of Team Kalyani Nagar Forum, said, "The individual claiming ownership of several acres in Kalyani Nagar uses the debris for landfilling activities. Rubble is being dumped near the bank of water bodies, which impediments the Mutha’s flow during the monsoon when water is released from upstream dams, causing flood in low-lying areas close to the river.”

“A huge load of unattended debris kept at the bank of the Mutha River is an eyesore, and authorities should check and monitor such activities and should have some control system in place to stop the dumping," Dixon told the FPJ.

"PMC legitimised debris dumping"

Upendra Rabadiya, a resident, told the FPJ, "The PMC has already legitimised debris dumping. The few of the actions taken are just an eyewash. The entire riverbed of the Mula-Mutha has become a debris dumping ground. There's a private plot opposite the table space in Kalyani Nagar near a South Avenue property where illegal dumping and burning are done. They not only dump the construction debris but burn them to compress and make the land and residents suffer from toxic fumes."

Sandeep Kadam, the Chief of PMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, said, “The dumping of debris is mostly seen in the open or litigated plots. The PMC is taking strict action against the offenders. The action is taken by the ward officer, we have designated three to four teams to keep a check and fine the offenders. The spots have been allocated where dumping can be done."