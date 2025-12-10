Pimpri-Chinchwad's Livability Drives 60% Surge In Residential Construction |

Pimpri-Chinchwad, which is moving from a village to a metropolis and now a metro city, has started to be considered as most livable city by citizens. Due to this, there has been a significant increase in the residential area of ​​the city in the last few years. Last year, 60 per cent of the total area was covered by construction.

The central government has confirmed the issue of giving the best preference to Pimpri-Chinchwad, which is known as an industrial city, as a livable city by giving it the first prize in the year 2020. In the following five years, the city has maintained this reputation, and the demand for residential use has increased by 60 per cent. There has been a significant increase in the construction area year-wise. This mainly includes the areas of Mamurdi, Kiwale, Ravet, Wakad, Tathawade, Punawale, Moshi, Borhadewadi and Charholi.

According to the survey conducted under the ‘Smart City’ initiative, the city has become a livable city for its citizens. Places that add to the splendour of the city have been developed. It includes some historical, religious places, and has also emerged as parks and tourist centres.

Places of pride include Bhakti-Shakti, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Srishti, Durgadevi Tekdi, Krantiveer Chapekar Bandhu Wada, Auto Cluster Science Park, Bharat Ratna J. R. D. Tata Flyover. While it has a reputation as an industrial city, the survey has made it clear that this city is now trying to create an identity as an opportunity, 'smart city', 'clean city', green city, 'digital city'.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has emphasised basic civic amenities to keep the city's progress going. Road transport, including the metro, BRT route network, has worked to connect the ends of the city. Along with the Pawana Dam, the city has started getting water supply from Bhama-Askhed and Andra Dam pune. It was demanded that water storage from Mulshi Dam be maintained, keeping in view the future needs. Therefore, the focus is on planning water supply and finding water sources.

In the last three years, more than five thousand new construction projects have been given permission. Due to this, the area is developing rapidly. Accordingly, studies are being done on water supply, sewage treatment projects, and solid waste management.

While giving permission for construction, the development plan and infrastructure are being considered. The focus is on preparing a report on the factors of city growth and providing facilities accordingly. It is claimed that the population of the city has doubled in 10 years, and the administration says that investments are being made for essential services and technology-based solutions to improve the quality of life of the residents.