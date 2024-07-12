 Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Allocated 9 Acres Of Land In Chikhali
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Allocated 9 Acres Of Land In Chikhali | X/@CP_PCCity

The Maharashtra government's revenue department has allocated nine acres of land in Chikhali for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. This site will house offices for the commissioner, additional commissioner, deputy commissioner, special branch, crime branch, cyber police station, and the accounts department.

Established on August 15, 2018, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate currently operates from a Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-run school building, for which the police department pays around ₹3.80 lakh in monthly rent to the civic body.

The dedicated Police Commissionerate was established to meet the growing demand for specialised law enforcement services in the twin city and surrounding areas. The jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police extends beyond the civic limits, covering rural areas of Pune and industrial zones like Chakan and Talegaon Dabhade MIDCs.

Previously, the state government had approved the allocation of 15 acres of land in Wakad, under the ownership of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), for the police department. Plans include constructing offices for the DCP (Zone 2), quarters for senior officers, a new multipurpose hall, a drill ground, and a playground.

