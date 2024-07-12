Pune: Heroic MSEDCL Technician Felicitated For Helping Capture Leopard (WATCH VIDEO) | Sourced

Rajendra Pawar, Chief Engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Pune Zone, on Thursday, felicitated Shanta Shelke, a senior technician with MSEDCL in Chandoli village, Rajgurunagar, for her heroic action in helping capture a leopard.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, Shelke was in the meter testing room testing some meters at her table on Wednesday at 10:45am when she heard lineman Balu Phanse repeatedly calling out to her. Before she could respond, she heard a slight rustling and was stunned to see a leopard hiding behind the boxes. Since she was sitting with her back to the door, she did not see the leopard enter. However, her sheer presence of mind helped her handle the situation and saved her life, as she immediately walked outside the room and latched the door.

Later, a team from the forest department and a rescue team from Wildlife SOS arrived. They used a dart to inject the leopard and tranquillised it. The wild cat was later taken to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar.