Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC's New Metro Area Plan Promises Smoother Commutes; 11 Stations Set For Major Urban Upgrades

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A local area plan (LAP) has been prepared by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for the region around 500 metres from the 11 Pune Metro Stations in the city, officials announced recently. In this, priority will be given to projects that will solve the city's traffic congestion problem. In the metro station area, permissions will be changed for the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Currently, there are six operational metro stations in the city -- Pimpri (PCMC Building), Sant Tukaram Nagar, Nashik Phata, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, and Dapodi. The Purple Line is being extended, and once complete, it will connect Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi area to Pune's Katraj directly.

As of now, work is ongoing from the PCMC Building to the Nigdi stretch. In this, four metro stations will be constructed at Chinchwad Railway Station (Mahavir Chowk), Akurdi, Lokmanya Tilak Chowk, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk. Also, the upcoming Wakad Metro Station at Bhujbal Chowk, a part of Pune Metro Line 3, will fall under the PCMC jurisdiction. “After the completion of the work on the ongoing metro lines, a total of 11 metro stations will exist in the PCMC limits,” said a PCMC official.

In the last standing committee meeting, it was decided that the corporation will develop the area surrounding a total of 11 metro stations. The area within a 500-meter radius of a metro station is called the Transit-Orientated Development (TOD) Zone. PCMC will create a LAP for it soon, according to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations.

PCMC City Engineer Makarand Nikam said, "A tender was published to prepare the plan. Two organisations participated, and the work has been awarded to the qualified one. The work of preparing the plan will be completed in nine months. It will be implemented after receiving approval from the state government."

More Details About The Project:

- A Gujarat-based organisation has been awarded the task of preparing the plan.

- In the coming days, the organisation will survey the 11 stations and then create a plan.

- The plan aims to improve the standard of living of city dwellers and solve the traffic congestion problem in the city.

- Special permission will now be required from the PCMC for new buildings in the TOD Zone, including a 9-metre space to be left in front of the buildings for vehicle parking.

- Nine months have been allotted to prepare the LAP, and the plan will be sent to the Maharashtra Government after hearing suggestions and objections to it from citizens of the city.