Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Launches 'Saksham' Initiative to Empower Students in Civic Schools |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Education Department has launched the 'Saksham' educational initiative to enhance foundational literacy and numeracy skills among students in municipal schools. As part of the National Education Policy 2020 and NIPUN Bharat Mission (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy), the initiative aims to raise the academic level of students by focusing on their core literacy and numeracy skills.

Students are grouped according to their educational levels, and teachers provide targeted guidance to each group. Currently, more than 30,000 students are benefiting from the initiative, according to the Education Department.

The 'Saksham' initiative is being implemented in PCMC’s Marathi and Urdu medium schools for students from grades 3 to 8. The academic levels of students were determined based on assessment data provided by the Quality Council of India, enabling their division into appropriate learning groups. The main objective of the initiative is to enhance students' basic literacy and numeracy skills and address any learning challenges. Through this initiative, students are being effectively prepared for progression to the next grade level.