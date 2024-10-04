 Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Launches 'Saksham' Initiative to Empower Students in Civic Schools
Initiative to be implemented in two phases, benefiting over 30,000 students from grades 3 to 8

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Education Department has launched the 'Saksham' educational initiative to enhance foundational literacy and numeracy skills among students in municipal schools. As part of the National Education Policy 2020 and NIPUN Bharat Mission (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy), the initiative aims to raise the academic level of students by focusing on their core literacy and numeracy skills.

Students are grouped according to their educational levels, and teachers provide targeted guidance to each group. Currently, more than 30,000 students are benefiting from the initiative, according to the Education Department.

