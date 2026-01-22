Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Post Reserved For Open Category: 6 Contenders Who Could Lead PCMC For Next 5 Years | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The reservation for the mayoral post of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been declared as general, as a lottery was conducted on Thursday. This has led aspirants within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- which got a whopping majority within PCMC, as they won 84 out of the total 128 seats -- to begin their political lobbying.

A major competition is expected between key BJP corporators who have served as office bearers in history. As a result, the political circles of the city are keenly watching to see who will eventually secure the mayoral position.

Previously, corporators from the Open category, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) have had the opportunity to serve as the Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad. This list includes Prakash Rewale (OBC), Mangala Kadam (Open Female), Dr Vaishali Ghodekar (OBC), Aparna Doke (OBC), Yogesh Behl (Open), Mohini Lande (Open Female), Shakuntala Dharade (ST), Nitin Kalje (OBC), Rahul Jadhav (OBC), and Usha Dhore (Open Female).

This time, it was speculated that the reservation might be set for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, as it was the only one remaining. However, since the reservation has been declared as general, the number of aspirants has increased. As a result, the BJP leadership will face a tough test in selecting the final candidate.

The BJP has come to power in the PCMC for the second consecutive term, winning a maximum of 84 seats. Therefore, it is certain that the next mayor will be from the BJP. After the BJP first came to power in 2017, the mayoral post was held by the Bhosari constituency for the first two and a half years. Nitin Kalje and Rahul Jadhav, supporters of MLA Mahesh Landge, served as mayors for 15 months each; both belonged to the OBC category.

In the subsequent two and a half years, Usha Dhore from the Chinchwad constituency (a supporter of the late MLA Laxman Jagtap) served as mayor under the Open Female category. Since Chinchwad held the post for the last term, it is likely to return to the Bhosari constituency this time.

Major Contenders for the Mayoral Post:

1) Shatrughna Kate: Shatrughna Kate was made BJP's Pimpri-Chinchwad City President last year when he was denied a ticket for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Polls from the Chinchwad Assembly Constituency. It was speculated at that time that Kate would be playing a huge role in the PCMC elections, which he did, as he took on too much responsibility.

The BJP City President has been elected for the third consecutive time. Under his leadership as city president, the BJP won a record 84 seats, making him the strongest contender. Kate won from Seat A of Ward Number 28 (Pimple Saudagar), which was reserved for the OBC category. He won against the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Umesh Kate by a comfortable margin.

2) Ravi Landge: Ravi Landge has set a unique kind of record in Pimpri-Chinchwad elections, as he has been elected unopposed twice consecutively from the Bhosari area. Landge’s claim is also considered very strong. His family is known for its long-standing loyalty to the BJP.

As it is speculated that the mayor candidacy will go to Bhosari Assembly Constituency, Landge, being an experienced candidate, plus his proximity to MLA Mahesh Landge, makes him a serious candidate. Landge was elected from Seat B of Ward 6 (Dhawade Wasti-Sadguru Nagar), which was reserved for OBC.

3) Sheetal Shinde: Elected for a third consecutive term on the BJP's lotus symbol, Sheetal Shinde is considered a loyalist and is one of the few senior corporators to be re-elected. Shinde has tremendous hold over her area and is considered never to have gotten a chance that she deserves.

BJP, the party that likes to be known for always giving chances to deserving people, might surprise everyone by giving a chance to Sheetal Shinde. Shinde had won from Seat B of Ward Number 19 (Empire Estate, Anand Nagar), which was reserved for OBC women.

4) Rahul Kalate: Rahul Kalate is a four-time corporator, coming from the famous Kalate family of the Wakad-Thergaon area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Having contested state assembly polls multiple times before from the Chinchwad Assembly Constituency, he would have been one of the very first contenders for the mayor post, as he is such a senior leader with a proper track record.

However, there are worries, as he joined the BJP just before the elections, and his inclusion within the party was widely opposed by loyalists of the BJP, especially in the Nigdi Pradhikaran area. Kalate won from seat B of Ward Number 25 (Punawale-Tathawade), which was reserved for the general category. Kalate led a panel of BJP candidates who all managed to win in Ward 25.

5) Shailaja More: Former deputy mayor Shailaja More is a strong contender for the mayoral post. The BJP appointed her as deputy mayor in 2017, placing trust in her despite her being a first-time corporator at the time. Now a two-time corporator, More won from Seat B of Ward No. 15 (Nigdi–Pradhikaran), which was reserved for the General Women category. With her experience and electoral success, she is once again in the race to become mayor.

6) Raju Misal: Three-time corporator Raju Misal is another prominent candidate. He won from Seat A of Ward No. 15 (Nigdi–Pradhikaran), which was reserved for the OBC category. A former NCP leader and once a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Misal joined the BJP just ahead of the recent elections. He was elected as a corporator in 2012 and 2017 on an NCP ticket and in 2026 on a BJP ticket. Misal, along with More, led a full panel of BJP candidates to victory in the Nigdi–Pradhikaran area.