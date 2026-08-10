Pimpri-Chinchwad May Bid Farewell To BRTS: PCMC Reviews 60-Km Network Over Traffic & Road Narrowing Concerns | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is considering removing its 60-km Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) network as traffic congestion continues to worsen across the city, officials announced on Monday.

The BRTS was introduced to provide faster and smoother public transport. However, civic officials and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are now reviewing the system. The reasons behind this are alleged traffic congestion, narrowing of roads, frequent roadwork and a shortage of PMPML buses on many routes featuring BRTS.

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A proposal to remove the BRT corridors is being discussed in view of the city’s future traffic needs. Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge said a meeting with the municipal commissioner would be held soon to discuss the issue.

“Considering future traffic congestion, thought will be given to demolishing the BRTS. A meeting with the commissioner will be held soon regarding this,” Landge said.

BJP city president and corporator Shatrughna Kate said the civic administration would consider all possible measures to deal with the growing traffic problem.

“Traffic congestion is occurring in the city. All measures will be taken to resolve the growing congestion. For that, removing the BRT is also being considered,” Kate said.

BRTS Routes In The City…

The BRT network was developed on major roads under the central government's Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). The PCMC spent around Rs 600 crore on the BRT corridors and bus stops. A major portion of the expenditure was incurred on developing roads and infrastructure for the dedicated bus lanes.

The BRTS network currently covers around 60 km. The corridors include Nigdi-Dapodi, Aundh-Ravet, Kalewadi Phata-Chikhali, Nashik Phata-Wakad and Bhakti-Shakti in Nigdi to Mukai Chowk.

The Nigdi-Dapodi corridor is considered the busiest of these routes. The civic administration claims around 2.5 lakh people use the corridor every day. However, several sections of the BRTS corridor on both sides are currently closed at various locations due to Maha Metro work.

Residents’ Woes…

The BRTS corridors were developed on some of the city’s main roads. Over time, however, the dedicated lanes have come under pressure. Residents have reported that private vehicles are increasingly using BRT lanes, while buses are often seen in limited numbers.

Roadwork has also become a regular issue. Various agencies carry out excavation work along the corridors. Sections are frequently closed for repairs and other infrastructure work. The resulting diversions and narrowing of available road space add to congestion.

The creation of BRT corridors has also reduced the width available on some service roads. This has become a concern on roads where traffic volumes have increased significantly.

The PCMC later introduced Urban Street Design on several roads. Under the concept, space was created for footpaths and cycle tracks. However, this also reduced the space available for motor vehicles on some stretches.

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‘BRTS Is A Failed Project’

Residents have mixed views on the proposal to remove the BRT system.

Soham Bhosale, a resident of Nigdi, said the BRT system had not delivered the expected results.

“I have always said the BRTS route is a failed project in Pune. It is only for PMPML buses and emergency vehicles. But it blocks over 20% of the road. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad both have many vehicles, including four-wheelers and heavy vehicles. It might seem good on paper, but I feel BRTS is unnecessary,” he said.

Bhosale, however, said the impact differed from road to road. “Some roads are wide enough, such as the Aundh-Ravet BRTS road. But on stretches such as the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, it should not be there,” he said.

‘Removing BRTS Is Not Going To Solve Problems’

Another resident, Sulekha Chavan of Dapodi, said simply removing BRT would not solve the city’s traffic problems.

“Removing BRT is not going to solve most problems. However, road widening should be done wherever necessary. Pimpri-Chinchwad has an advantage over Pune because there is scope and space for development in many areas. The civic body can remove BRT if needed, but it should also widen roads by removing encroachments and acquiring land,” she said.

Officials in the civic body’s Urban Transport Department have also cautioned against removing BRT without strengthening public transport.

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‘Travel Will Become Slow If…’

Bapusaheb Gaikwad, joint city engineer in the Urban Transport Department, said dedicated infrastructure was important for public buses.

“It is essential to provide capable infrastructure to public bus transport. If buses run on service roads, travel will become slow, and passengers will decrease. Five affordable public transport options should be provided. Due to a lack of options, the use of private vehicles has increased. Removing the BRT route without providing alternatives would be wrong,” Gaikwad said.

The debate comes at a time when Pimpri-Chinchwad is witnessing a rapid increase in vehicle numbers and development across several parts of the city. The civic administration will now have to assess whether removing the BRT corridors can improve traffic flow without further affecting public transport.

The proposed review will also have to consider the nearly Rs 600 crore already spent on the BRT infrastructure, the future expansion of public transport and the need to provide adequate road space for the growing number of private vehicles.