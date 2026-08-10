Pune VIDEO: Allegations Of Two-Wheeler Tyre Deflation Surface At Yerawada Central Jail

Yerawada Central Jail | File Photo

Pune: Allegations have surfaced against police personnel deployed at Yerawada Central Jail over the alleged deflation of two-wheeler tyres belonging to visitors who had come to meet their relatives at the prison.

A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced, triggering anger among citizens and raising questions over the conduct of the police personnel deployed at the jail.

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According to visitors, the tyres of their two-wheelers were allegedly deflated while they were inside the prison to meet their relatives. The visitors have questioned why the air in their vehicle tyres was allegedly let out and who would be held responsible if the vehicles were damaged as a result.

They have also questioned the rationale behind allegedly causing inconvenience to people who visit the prison to meet their relatives.

The incident has raised concerns among citizens, who have sought clarity from the authorities on the circumstances under which the tyres were allegedly deflated.

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Citizens have demanded an immediate inquiry to establish the facts and determine whether any police personnel were involved in the incident. They have also sought appropriate action against those found responsible.

The allegations have also raised questions over the arrangements for visitors and the manner in which vehicles belonging to people visiting the prison are being handled.