Pune: Consultant Appointment Process Begins For Pashan–Panchawati–Paud Road Tunnel Project | PMRDA

Pune: The proposed Pashan–Panchawati–Kothrud tunnel project, aimed at easing traffic congestion in Pune, has received a fresh push with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) inviting tenders to appoint an expert consultant for pre-tender work.

The move is expected to take the long-pending project a step closer to implementation. The consultant will be responsible for conducting technical studies, preparing detailed plans, and assisting the civic body with the tendering and pre-construction processes.

As per the PMC’s plan, the tunnel will pass beneath Panchawati Hill and provide a direct connection between Pashan, Panchawati, Kothrud and the Paud Road area. At present, commuters travelling between these areas can take around 40 to 60 minutes, depending on traffic conditions. Once the tunnel is completed, the travel time is expected to come down to around 5 to 15 minutes.

The project includes a nearly 1.7-km-long, four-lane underground road along with connecting roads. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹264 crore.

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The civic body had earlier started the process of obtaining the necessary permissions and conducting surveys for the project. Approvals from agencies including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Forest Department were also part of the preliminary process.

The latest tender is aimed at appointing a technical consultant to prepare the detailed project plan, conduct the required studies, prepare tender documents and assist with other activities before construction begins.

Following completion of these processes, the PMC is expected to invite the main construction tender in the coming months. The project was first proposed in the PMC budget during 2017–18 but has faced delays over the years.

With the appointment of a consultant now being initiated, the civic administration hopes to move the project forward and provide an alternative route for commuters travelling between the western parts of Pune.