Pune Traffic Diversions Announced For Tiranga Rally On August 11; Restrictions On FC Road | Representational Image I Shutterstock

Pune: Traffic restrictions and diversions have been announced on Fergusson College Road and adjoining roads in Pune on August 11 in view of a Tiranga rally.

The rally has been organised by Tiranga Gaurav Samiti, Pune, under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The rally will be held between Lalit Mahal Hotel Chowk and Garware Chowk.

According to the traffic police, the route from Lalit Mahal Hotel Chowk – Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Paduka Chowk – Tukaram Maharaj Paduka Chowk – Goodluck Chowk – Garware Chowk will be temporarily closed to traffic from 2 pm on August 11 until the rally concludes.

Traffic will be diverted through alternative routes to ensure smooth movement and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Emergency and essential-service vehicles, including fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, ambulances and vehicles associated with the rally, will be exempted from the restrictions.

Alternative routes

For motorists travelling from Swargate towards Pune University:

Commuters have been advised to avoid Alka Chowk, Khandoji Baba Chowk and Veer Savarkar Chowk and instead use Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk – N.C. Phadke Chowk – Mangirbaba Chowk – Senadatta Chowk – Bal Shivaji – Mhatre Bridge – Nal Stop – Law College Road.

For motorists travelling from Swargate towards Khadki/Old Mumbai-Pune Highway:

Vehicles should take Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk – Puram Chowk – Bajirao Road – Gadgil Putala – Kumbharwada – RTO Chowk.

For vehicles approaching Khandoji Baba Chowk:

- Nal Stop – Paud Phata – Athawale Chowk – Law College Road

- Alka Talkies Chowk – Kelkar Road – riverbed – Shaniwar Wada – Gadgil Putala

- Senadatta Chowk – Bal Shivaji – Mhatre Bridge

- Shamrao Ganju Chowk – Patrakar Bhavan – S.M. Joshi Bridge – Garware College

- Sevasadan Chowk – Appa Balwant Chowk – Shaniwar Wada – Gadgil Putala – Kumbharwada – RTO Chowk

Read Also Deepfake Ratan Tata Video Leads Pune Nurse Into ₹4.09-Lakh Investment Scam

Commuters travelling from areas around Shelarmama Chowk, Prabhat Road, Bhandarkar Road, BMCC Road, Chaturshringi Road and Model Colony have also been advised to avoid Fergusson College Road and use Law College Road and Senapati Bapat Road instead.

Traffic police have appealed to citizens to plan their journeys accordingly, use the prescribed alternate routes and cooperate with traffic personnel and volunteers deployed along the rally route.