Pimpri Chinchwad: Man nabbed with 95 Mephentermine Injections

In a targeted operation against gutkha and drug-related offences, the Anti-Extortion Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, under the guidance of Commissioner Vinay Kumar Chobey and Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar, successfully apprehended an individual with ganja and Mephentermine Sulphate injections on Wednesday.

Accused tried to flee

Following a suspicious attempt to flee upon spotting a police vehicle, the man named Ravi Thapa was swiftly detained. After police found drugs with him, a comprehensive search carried out by an FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Drug Inspector revealed a significant quantity of illegal substances in Thapa's possession.

The ganja weighed a staggering 642 grams, while 95 sealed Mephentermine Sulphate injections bottles were confiscated.

Consequently, Ravi Thapa was promptly taken into custody, and an FIR (First Information Report) was lodged against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 276 (sale of noxious substance), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), along with corresponding sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Drugs under lens

Mephentermine Sulphate injections, primarily used for treating hypotension (low blood pressure), have gained popularity among gymgoers, but their unrestricted usage poses serious health risks. These injections, classified as Schedule H drugs, are meant to be sold and administered under the supervision of a qualified medical professional with a valid prescription.

The drug inspector involved in the operation issued a strong warning against the use of Mephentermine Sulphate injections without proper medical guidance. Their misuse, especially among individuals in the fitness community, has caught the attention of authorities due to the potential dangers it poses to users' health and well-being.

