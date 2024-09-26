Pimpri Chinchwad: Good News! Biodiversity Park in Talawade and International Sports Complex in Moshi Set to Come Up |

In good news for the residents of Pimpri Chinchwad, another ambitious project, the Biodiversity Park, will establish the city's first Urban Forest in Talawade, spanning 70 acres of land along the banks of the sacred Indrayani River, nestled between PCMC and Chakan MIDC.

This park aims to rejuvenate the environmental ecosystem around the city and complement the Chikhali-Moshi-Charholi residential corridor, addressing the ecological balance required due to growing urbanization.

The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Shekhar Singh, approved this project in the standing committee meeting, with funding sourced from the state's Mazi Vasundhara Abhiyan. The tender process for this project is expected to be completed shortly, followed by the commencement of work.

International Sports Complex in Moshi

Additionally, a new International Sports Complex & Sports Club is set to be developed in Moshi, covering 21 acres. This state-of-the-art facility will feature four outdoor cricket pitches, four tennis courts, four badminton courts, a basketball court, two squash courts, two table tennis courts, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Additionally, the sports club will offer amenities such as a long dining hall, a gym, shower facilities, a referee and scorer room, a pavilion for players, parking, and CCTV surveillance. This initiative marks a significant step towards transforming Pimpri Chinchwad into a "Sports City," aiming to provide world-class sports infrastructure and promote a culture of sportsmanship in the community.