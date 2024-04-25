PHOTOS: Sandipan Bhumare, Imtiaz Jaleel File Nomination From Aurangabad, VBA Rejects AB Form For Afsar Khan |

State minister for employment guarantee scheme and district guardian minister submitted nomination form for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency election on Thursday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present. Similarly, the senior BJP leaders including Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state cooperation minister Atul Save, NCP leader Satish Chavan and others were also present.

The procession began after garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. Thousands of people carrying saffron flags and shouting slogans participated in the procession. Shinde said that the development of the constitution had been hampered and it is important to chose the right person for the development of the constituency. Hence, all the people in the constituency should vote for Bhumre for the better development of the state and the Marathwada region.

Jaleel files nomination

Meanwhile, MP Imtiaz Jaleel filed the nomination form on Wednesday amid huge power projections. Thousands of people participated in the rally organized to showcase the strength of AIMIM in the city. People carrying various colours of flags including green, blue and saffron participated in the rally. The depositors of the Adarsh Bank scam also participated in the rally. The rally started from Bhadgal Gate at around 11am. Leaders Arun Borde, Bilal Jaleel and others participated in the rally in the jeep. The rally was welcomed at various places by showering flowers on it. The participation of women in the rally was commendable. However, some important leaders of AIMIM were not seen in the rally.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic political turn, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has rejected the AB form for Afsar Khan. Earlier, VBA had declared former corporator Afsar Khan as the official VBA candidate. He had also started the canvassing as the VBA candidate.

After the filing of the nomination forms started, the Mahavikas Aghadi, Mahayuti and some independent candidates submitted the nomination forms. However, VBA during the ongoing process gave a severe jolt to the candidate Afsar Khan by rejecting the AB form, the sources said. Khan will not contest the election as an independent candidate, the sources added.