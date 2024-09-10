Viral: Rahul Gandhi and Solapur MP Praniti Shinde Marriage Rumors Stir Up Social Media |

In a twist that rivals Bollywood's buzz around Salman Khan's marriage, the latest talk of the town in political circles is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's rumored wedding. With the Maharashtra assembly Elections 2024 heating up, all eyes are momentarily off the political stage and glued to gossip about Gandhi possibly tying the knot with Congress MP Praniti Shinde, daughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Social media is ablaze with speculation, as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are flooded with lively debates and altered images of the potential couple.

The topic of Rahul Gandhi's marriage has frequently surfaced in political circles, akin to discussions about Bollywood star Salman Khan's personal life. Recently, during a video interaction with students from Kashmir, Gandhi humorously acknowledged the ongoing pressure about his marriage, stating that he has managed to avoid it so far and will continue to do so.

In a lighthearted exchange, he responded to queries about marriage by saying, "I don’t plan it, but if it happens..." When the crowd urged him to send invitations if he does marry, Gandhi responded with a smile, "I will."

On May 13, during a rally in Rae Bareli, Gandhi was once again confronted with questions about his marital plans to which he replied soon.

Praniti Shinde, a rising star within the Congress party, typically maintains a low profile regarding her personal life. The marriage rumors have gained momentum partly due to a viral photo of Gandhi with a woman at an airport in America. The speculation was further fueled by comments from Lalu Prasad Yadav in a recent press conference.

Despite the widespread rumors, neither Rahul Gandhi nor Praniti Shinde's families have provided any official confirmation about the alleged marriage, leaving the topic largely unverified.