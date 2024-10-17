PHOTOS: Drive Conducted Against Unauthorised Hawkers On Trains, Stations In Pune, Daund, Ahmednagar, Miraj | Sourced

Under the guidance of Indu Dubey, the Divisional Railway Manager of Pune Division, to enhance passenger safety and convenience, a drive has been launched to curb unauthorised hawking on trains and at railway stations.

The drive is being jointly conducted by the commercial and Railway Protection Force (RPF) departments to prevent unscrupulous hawkers and vendors from causing inconvenience to passengers.

The drive also aims to prevent the vending of unhygienic food and non-approved packed drinking water and overcharging on various food items.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a total of 17 unauthorised hawkers were detained for prosecution. The drive was conducted in train numbers 12627, 11301, 11029, 11030 and at Pune, Daund, Ahmednagar and Miraj stations.

"Pune division is committed to providing a secure and pleasant travel experience. The Railway administration urges its esteemed passengers to purchase food/water from authorised vendors only," stated a release.