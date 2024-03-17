PHOTOS: Chandrakant Patil Vows To Secure Baramati Victory In Lok Sabha Elections |

BJP leader and Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, expressed determination to secure a significant victory in the Lok Sabha election from the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency on Sunday, reaffirming his commitment to working tirelessly at the booth level if necessary.

The Baramati Lok Sabha contest is gaining intrigue with the potential clash between Supriya Sule and her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

For 2024, Ajit Pawar is all set to nominate his wife Sunetra Pawar.

Speaking at a coordination meeting of all constituent parties of the Maha Yuti in the Baramati Constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the focus was on ensuring a resounding victory for the alliance candidates to re-elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third term.

Chief office-bearers and activists from all constituent parties of the grand coalition attended the meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pune Residents Unite In Peaceful Climate Fast In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk's Call For Action

During his visit to the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency for the upcoming elections, Patil engaged with workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party's office, in the city.

He also visited the residence of Ajit PAwar in Sahyog Society area of Baramati, adding a layer of interest to the unfolding political dynamics.

Prominent figures such as Rahul Kul, Vasudev Kale, Sandeep Khardekar, Pradeep Gartkar, Rupali Chakankar, Suresh Ghule, Balasaheb Gawde, Navnath Padalkar, Jalandar Kamthe, Prithviraj Jachak, Vaishali Nagwade, Surendra Jeware, Pandurang Kachare, Babaraj Jadhavrao, and Digambar Durgade, along with many office bearers and activists, graced the occasion with their presence.

Meanwhile, a coordination meeting of the Mahayuti is scheduled for Monday in the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency, with Chandrakant Patil slated to attend.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pune ISIS Module Case: NIA Attaches 4 Properties In Kondhwa

Shivtare factor

Hoping to contest the prestigious Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and former MLA Vijay Shivtare on Friday slammed the Sharad Pawar clan and asked: "why the people should always keep voting for the Pawar family members".

Ex-MLA from Purandar (in Baramati) Shivtare is aspiring to contest as an independent since his party, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP are ruling allies with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the MahaYuti coalition. For the past nearly 10 days, he has been making a fervent pitch for the Baramati LS seat, even as it became clear that Sunetra A. Pawar is the likely candidate against the Maha Vikas Aghadi joint nominee Supriya Sule. Proclaiming that he would raise the "voice of the common voters", Vijay Shivtare took a potshot at Ajit Pawar - fondly referred to as 'Dada' (elder brother) - contending that "the people of Baramati are disgusted of Pawar's 'dadagiri' here...".

Vijay Shivtare claimed that barring the Baramati assembly segment represented by Ajit Pawar, all other assembly constituencies like Indapur (held by NCP), Daund and Khadakwasla (BJP), or Bhor and Purandar (Congress), remain deprived of development funds or projects, creating huge resentment among the rural voters.

Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency

Baramati Lok Sabha seat - currently held by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Working President Supriya Sule for the third consecutive term. Earlier, her father and NCP-SP founder-President Sharad Pawar was elected from here six times, and her cousin and current Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar once (1991).

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments: Daund, Indapur, Bhor, Baramati, Purandar, and Khadakwasala. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured two seats - Daund and Khadakwasala - with Rahul Kul and Bhimrao Tapkir emerging victorious. The Congress also claimed two seats - Bhor and Purandar - with Sangram Thopate and Sanjay Jagtap as the winners. The undivided NCP secured the remaining two seats, with Ajit Pawar winning from Baramati and Dattatray Bharne from Indapur.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who clinches this high-profile seat, as the competition is expected to be intense and could come down to the wire in a nail-biting contest.