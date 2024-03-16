Pune: Implement Election Code Of Conduct Immediately: District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, and the local self-government bodies have been instructed by District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase to immediately implement the Election Code of Conduct in their respective jurisdictions.

Speaking at a meeting convened at the District Collectorate through video conferencing regarding the implementation of the Election Code of Conduct, Dr. Divase stated that the code would be enforced until June 6.

Two phases of voting are scheduled in the district. The local self-government bodies are instructed to display banners, flags, cutouts, and distribute pamphlets, messages within 24 hours. The advertisements displayed on walls, roads, parks, electric poles, and private properties must be removed within 48 hours. Failure to comply with these instructions will result in legal action.

All stakeholders have been urged to adhere strictly to the Election Code of Conduct. Prompt action will be taken on complaints received through the 'C-Vigil' app.

To publicize political advertisements on billboards in municipal areas, all parties must have equal opportunities, and the expenses for such activities must be recorded. A meeting will be held at the designated venue to ensure equal opportunities for all political parties.

Political parties are prohibited from advertising on vehicles other than authorized ones. If such vehicles are found, appropriate action will be taken, as stated by District Collector Dr. Divase.

In the last three months, significant efforts have been made for voter registration and public awareness. Further efforts will be made to ensure transparent elections and to create a free and fair atmosphere.

In the meeting, officials from all assembly constituencies' election decision committees and Election Code of Conduct coordinators were present.