 No One Should Face Our Daughter's Fate: Family of 26-Year-Old Chartered Accountant Who Allegedly Died from Work Pressure at EY in Pune Declines Legal Action
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNo One Should Face Our Daughter's Fate: Family of 26-Year-Old Chartered Accountant Who Allegedly Died from Work Pressure at EY in Pune Declines Legal Action

No One Should Face Our Daughter's Fate: Family of 26-Year-Old Chartered Accountant Who Allegedly Died from Work Pressure at EY in Pune Declines Legal Action

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a Keralite who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed on July 21.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
No One Should Face Our Daughter's Fate: Family of 26-Year-Old Chartered Accountant Who Allegedly Died from Work Pressure at EY in Pune Declines Legal Action |

The family of a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant, who allegedly died from extreme work pressure at Ernst & Young, said on Thursday that no one should suffer the same fate.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a Keralite who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed on July 21.

Her mother wrote to EY India chairman, Rajiv Memani, earlier this month, flagging the 'glorification' of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.

Read Also
'Thorough Investigation Underway': Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Responds After 26-Year-Old CA At...
article-image

Father says no plan to file case

FPJ Shorts
Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside
Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside
ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe
ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe
Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real Difference'
Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real Difference'
Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS Amount: REPORTS
Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS Amount: REPORTS

Her father, Siby Joseph, spoke to the media here on Thursday and said she had to work through the night, till 12.30 am.

"We advised her to quit, but she insisted that this stint would provide valuable professional exposure," he said.

He said the issue of extreme work pressure was mentioned before the senior officials of the company, but no action was taken.

"She had complained to the assistant manager, but they insisted on working even at night," her father said.

The family alleged that the company responded only after the letter went viral.

"We are not planning to move legally, but we don't want anyone else to face the same fate. We don't want the newbies joining such corporate companies to face similar situations," Joseph said.

After the issue went viral on social media, Ernst & Young on Wednesday issued a statement saying it was deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024.

EY said it would continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No One Should Face Our Daughter's Fate: Family of 26-Year-Old Chartered Accountant Who Allegedly...

No One Should Face Our Daughter's Fate: Family of 26-Year-Old Chartered Accountant Who Allegedly...

Nashik News: Hospitals with Expired Licenses Under Scrutiny; Gangapur Dam Jalpujan After...

Nashik News: Hospitals with Expired Licenses Under Scrutiny; Gangapur Dam Jalpujan After...

Good News For Punekars: Pune-Dubai-Pune, Pune-Bangkok-Pune Flights To Start From October 27

Good News For Punekars: Pune-Dubai-Pune, Pune-Bangkok-Pune Flights To Start From October 27

Four of Family Found Dead at Home in Dhule

Four of Family Found Dead at Home in Dhule

PM Modi Likely To Visit Pune Next Week To Inaugurate Metro's District Court-Swargate Stretch

PM Modi Likely To Visit Pune Next Week To Inaugurate Metro's District Court-Swargate Stretch