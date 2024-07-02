 Nibav Lifts Unveil New Series In Pune
Nibav Lifts Unveil New Series In Pune

Mahadev Babar, former MLA of Hadapsar, unveiled the new product in the presence of senior management of Nibav Lifts at the brand’s flagship Pune experience centre

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Nibav Lifts Unveil New Series In Pune

Nibav Lifts, one of India's leading domestic brands, has leveraged its technological prowess to introduce its most advanced product yet. On Tuesday, the brand launched the Nibav Series 4 Home Lifts in Pune.

This new lift features state-of-the-art technology such as an AI-enabled cabin display, intuitive LOP display, and LIDAR 2.0 technology for precise navigation and gentle landing, making it a first-of-its-kind product in the home elevators segment.

Presented in a unique midnight black edition, it offers the largest cabin space among air-driven lifts. These lifts are designed with a range of stylish elements, including ambient lighting, New Zealand wool carpets, starlight ceilings, leather-finished interiors, and more.

Mahadev Babar, former MLA of Hadapsar, unveiled the new product in the presence of senior management of Nibav Lifts at the brand’s flagship Pune experience centre.

Nibav Lifts Unveil New Series In Pune

Nibav Lifts Unveil New Series In Pune

