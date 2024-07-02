Nibav Lifts Unveil New Series In Pune |

Nibav Lifts, one of India's leading domestic brands, has leveraged its technological prowess to introduce its most advanced product yet. On Tuesday, the brand launched the Nibav Series 4 Home Lifts in Pune.

This new lift features state-of-the-art technology such as an AI-enabled cabin display, intuitive LOP display, and LIDAR 2.0 technology for precise navigation and gentle landing, making it a first-of-its-kind product in the home elevators segment.

Presented in a unique midnight black edition, it offers the largest cabin space among air-driven lifts. These lifts are designed with a range of stylish elements, including ambient lighting, New Zealand wool carpets, starlight ceilings, leather-finished interiors, and more.

Mahadev Babar, former MLA of Hadapsar, unveiled the new product in the presence of senior management of Nibav Lifts at the brand’s flagship Pune experience centre.