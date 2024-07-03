New Roads Washed Away in Mahabaleshwar, Creating Accident-Prone Conditions Amid Fog and Rain |

In an effort to make the journey of tourists and residents in Mahabaleshwar more comfortable, lakhs of rupees have been spent on road construction. However, the condition of newly constructed roads have deteriorated in less than a month. Due to the poor quality of the work, lakhs of rupees have been wasted, flowing into the pockets of contractors along with the rainwater. The substandard tarmac and widespread gravel pose a significant danger to passengers of all vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, increasing the risk of accidents and creating a serious problem for residents. There is a demand for a high-level inquiry into the work of these contractors and for the roads to be properly repaired.

The rainy season has begun in Mahabaleshwar, following the end of the summer season. The Public Works Department completed road works before the monsoon, which were initially appreciated by the city, tourists, and travelers. However, these roads did not even withstand the first rains.

Bad roads, heavy fog and rain

Mahabaleshwar, a famous tourist destination, receives about 200 to 250 inches of rain during the monsoon season. Heavy fog and rains disrupt life here, and locals often travel to the Satara and Konkan areas for essential services. The main routes, including Mahabaleshwar to Pachgani, Mahabaleshwar to Satara, and Pratapgad Ghat to Poladpur, are in poor condition. The lack of reflector lights on the sides of these pothole-ridden roads has shocked residents.

Road near Venna Lake naka in bad condition

A few months ago, road works in Mahabaleshwar aimed to provide a permanent solution to traffic problems and improve the quality of roads. Significant funds were allocated for this purpose. Residents were enthusiastic about the work, hoping for relief from traffic hassles. Despite the roads being appreciated initially, the asphalt has already started coming off in several places, such as the big turn in front of Venna Lake Naka. The roads have become extremely gravelly.

The administration's lack of concern for the issues faced by two-wheeler riders due to heavy rains, dense fog, and perilous road conditions is concerning.