NCP: Decision on government formation in two days

“Thereafter, the govt formation process will be finalis­ed,” Malik said. Malik made it clear the obj­ective was to give “a stable govt” to the state and any deci­sion wou­ld be taken only in consulta­tion with the Congress in the matter.

He said the NCP core committee meeting presided over by Pawar included several top state leaders and discussed in-depth the prevailing political scenario in the state and the govt formation.

In a related development, BJP’s union MoS for consumer affairs, Raosaheb Danve-Patil, said there is a possibility of the BJP-Sena returning to power again soon with a BJP CM.

“Such a situation would not have arisen had Bala­saheb Thackeray been alive today. We shall work according to the formula agreed upon by him and the late Pramod Mahajan,”

Danve-Patil said, adding, as per the formula of 1995, the party with higher number of MLAs would get the CM post while the other ally with lesser number of seats would get the deputy CM post.

Ramdas Athawale, the RPI president and union MoS for social justice, declared it would not be possible for the Sena to form a govt in alliance with Cong-NCP.

“They cannot form a govt with Congress-NCP... It is better if the Sena returns to the BJP-fold and forms the government as soon as possible for the progress of the state,”

Athawale said, adding after he requested BJP chief and union home minister Amit Shah to mediate in the matter, Shah had told him not to worry as every­thing will be sorted out and a BJP-Sena govt will come to power.

Meanwhile, sources indicated most aspects pertaining to govt formation among the prospective partners, Sena-NCP-Congress, have been already finalised and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is likely to be the next CM.

There are purported grand plans in the offing for a swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai with the probable presence of several non-BJP chief ministers from different states, though the full details are still being worked out. —Agencies