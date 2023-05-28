 'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal': Press conference held in Pune; Anuma Acharya slams Government
During the conference, she criticized the Modi government and its campaings such as Gujarat Model, Acche Din, Na Khaunga-Na Khane Dunga, and Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao.

Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
As a part of Congress' 35 press conferences, Wing Commander (retd) Anuma Acharya conducted a press conference titled 'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal' (nine years, nine questions) in Pune.

During the conference, she criticized the Modi government and its campaings such as Gujarat Model, Acche Din, Na Khaunga-Na Khane Dunga, and Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao. According to Acharya, these phrases were used by the government to come to power, but in the past nine years, Prime Minister Modi has proven to be a failure on all fronts.

The Congress party has announced that it will organize press conferences in 35 cities in the coming days to shed light on the alleged "failures" of the Narendra Modi government during its tenure. The press conferences have been titled 'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal' (nine years, nine questions).

On May 28, three press conferences were held. Saptagiri Ullka held one in Kolkata, Wing Commander (retd) Anuma Acharya in Pune and Alka Lamba in Jodhpur. 

article-image

