National-Level Archer Arjun Sonawane From Maharashtra's Nashik Dies In Railway Mishap In Rajasthan

Nashik: National-level archer and Dindori’s pride, Arjun Sonawane (20), tragically lost his life in a railway accident at Kota Railway Station in Rajasthan on Saturday. The incident occurred at night when Arjun slipped while getting down from a train and fell between the platform and the coach.

Arjun, a student of Arts and Commerce College in Khedgaon, Dindori, had travelled to Bathinda, Punjab, along with his teammates to participate in an inter-university archery championship. After the competition, the team was returning to Mumbai on the Shakur Basti–Mumbai Central AC Special Train.

Around 8:45 p.m., as the train slowed down at Kota Railway Station, some team members approached the door to get off. While doing so, Arjun reportedly lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the platform and the train.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries around midnight.

Arjun had won eight gold medals in various state and national archery championships and was considered one of the promising young talents from Maharashtra. His sudden death has left the sports community in deep grief. His final rites were performed on Monday amid a sorrowful atmosphere in his hometown, Khedgaon, Dindori.