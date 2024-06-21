 Nashik: Wife, Sister-in-Law Kill BMC Clerk's Murder Staged as Accident; Arrests Made
Nashik: Wife, Sister-in-Law Kill BMC Clerk's Murder Staged as Accident; Arrests Made

Police Inspector Pritam Choudhary disclosed that the victim's wife, sister-in-law, along with accomplices, orchestrated the murder due to suspicions over an alleged affair.

Prashant Nikale
Updated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Nashik: Wife, Sister-in-Law Kill BMC Clerk's Murder Staged as Accident; Arrests Made | Representative pic

Few days back a body of a clerk employed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was discovered on a road leading to Pinakeshwar Hill near Jategaon in Nandgaon taluka in Nashik, along with a bike. Initially presumed to be an accident, police investigation has revealed it was a premeditated murder. Police Inspector Pritam Choudhary disclosed that the victim's wife, sister-in-law, along with accomplices, orchestrated the murder due to suspicions over an alleged affair.

The deceased, originally from Waghori in Amalner taluka, was lured to the Pinakeshwar area by his sister-in-law under false pretenses. Other relatives joined at the location, where the victim was taken to a secluded hill in Jategaon and fatally struck on the head with a stone and wooden stick. The scene was staged to appear as an accident by leaving the motorcycle near a tree.

Following intensive investigation, police concluded it was a planned murder. The deceased's wife, her sister, and others involved including Sandeep Lokhande (residing in Malegaon), Sainath Sonawane (from Pimpri Haveli, District Nandgaon), and Nitin More (from Parola) have been arrested. Police teams led by Inspector Pritam Chaudhary, Sub-Inspector Santosh Bahakar, and Constables Bharat Kandalkar, Vinayak Jagtap, and Bhaskar Baste conducted the investigation. 

