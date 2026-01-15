Nashik VIDEO: Lathi Charge In CIDCO As Independent Candidate Alleges Cash-For-Votes At BJP Office |

Nashik: There was a big uproar in CIDCO during the voting process. Independent candidate Mukesh Shahane from ward number 29 tried to create chaos by alleging that money was being distributed outside the Sawatanagar office of BJP candidate Sudhakar Badgujar. However, the police intervened in time and averted a major incident.

Currently, a large police force has been deployed outside Badgujar's office. ACP Sachin Bari and PI Jagvendrasinh Rajput of Ambad police station have reached the spot. This incident has created tension in the CIDCO area, and the police have made strict arrangements to prevent any impact on the election process.

A rukus broke out in Cidco after the supporters of BJP's Sudhakar Badgujar and Mukesh Shahane who was in BJP but is running independent after he was denied ticket by the party. The allegations of money being distributed to voters at BJP Office of Badgujar was made by Shahane, which lead to clashes between the supporters.

The police intercepted and disperse the crowd with light use of force. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is said to be under control by the police, while the voting process is still going on.

Voting will continue till 5.30 pm. The State Election Commission has prepared all the systems, and there is additional police security at sensitive centers. Pink booths and assisted voting facilities are available at some places. The counting of votes will begin tomorrow (January 16) at 10 am. 61.60 percent voter turnout was recorded in the 2017 elections. This year, a fight between Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi is expected. The administration has appealed to the voters to vote peacefully.

Voting for the general elections of Nashik Municipal Corporation began at 7.30 am today. Voters have enthusiastically turned up at various polling stations in the city, and 6.50 percent voting has been recorded till 9.30 am. Out of a total of 13 lakh 60 thousand 722 voters, 6 lakh 56 thousand 675 are women, 7 lakh 3 thousand 968 are men and 79 are third-gender voters. 735 candidates are in the fray for 122 seats, including 527 party and 208 independent candidates. Tight contests are expected in many wards.

The voting process initially started half an hour late at some places. Due to technical malfunction in the EVM machine in ward numbers 24 and 29, confusion arose among voters and queues formed at the centers. In Ward 2, the EVM in room number 9 of the Municipal School in Adgaon remained off. The election officials replaced the machine and started voting. In Ward 24, the EVM in room number 8 of the Modern High School malfunctioned, causing voting to be halted for a long time in the morning.

In Ward 29, the EVM in room number 2 suddenly shut down, causing voting to be halted for half an hour. Later, the problem was rectified and voting began. Voters stood in queues due to these incidents, but the voting process is currently going on smoothly.

There is a possibility of increase in voting after noon. Some voters are preferring to vote in the morning. Election Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Satalkar said that 6.50 percent voting has been done in the two hours between 7.30 am and 9.30 am. Voting is expected to be peaceful and enthusiastic throughout the day.