Nashik: Students, Youth Urged to Lead Fight for Original Nashik–Pune High-Speed Rail Route, Says Satyajit Tambe | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik Graduate Constituency MLA Satyajit Tambe has appealed to students and youth to come to the forefront in the ongoing fight to ensure that the Nashik-Pune High Speed Railway route is built on the original proposed straight route (Nashik-Sinnar-Akole-Sangamaner-Narayangaon-Rajgurunagar-Chakan). For this, a campaign to express feelings by writing letters to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has started in Sangamner and Akole talukas and has now been extended to Sinnar taluka as well.

The Sinnar Railway Action Committee has appealed to students and citizens of schools and colleges in the taluka to participate in this democratic letter campaign. Since the Railway Ministry changed the original route and decided on a new route (Pune-Ahilyanagar-Puntamba-Sainagar Shirdi-Nashik), dissatisfaction has increased in the villages on the original route. Protests are going on at various places.

"The Nashik-Pune High Speed Railway is our rightful demand. The fight for this right will have to be intensified. This fight will have to be fought simultaneously in the legislature, at the administrative level and through many media. We, as people's representatives, are following up in the legislature and in the administration. All people's representatives are coming together and taking these issues to the Chief Minister. But to give this fight the form of a real people's movement, it is necessary for the youth and students to come forward. Because this fight is for their bright future," said MLA Satyajit Tambe.

Committee office bearer Baban Waje said, "A campaign to express feelings by writing letters to the Chief Minister is underway in Sangmaner and Akole talukas." Now this campaign will be implemented in Sinnar taluka as well. Through this letter campaign, we want to convey our demand to the government. If the route is changed, the education of the children in our area, the employment and the development of the parents will stop. Therefore, the students are requesting through the letter that the original straight route should be maintained for their future."

Against this backdrop, the Sinnar Railway Action Committee has appealed to all citizens, especially students and youth, to participate in this letter campaign and convey their feelings to the Chief Minister. This campaign is an effective part of fighting through democratic means, and the plan is to put pressure on the government by sending a large number of letters.

Claimed Disadvantages of Changing the Route

- The area on the original route will fall away from the mainstream of development.

- The educational opportunities of the students will decrease.

- It will be difficult for farmers to find a market.

- Employment opportunities will be affected.

- The overall development of the area will be hampered.