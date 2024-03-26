 Nashik: Scholarships Awarded To Visually Impaired Students At KTHM
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Thirty visually impaired students from KTHM were awarded scholarships of ₹10,000 each from the Help the Blind Foundation Nashik branch, affiliated with Chennai. The programme, graced by the presence of MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thackeray, aimed to empower and support visually impaired students in their educational pursuits.

In his address, Adv. Thackeray commended the determination and resilience of these students, pledging continued support from the organization to address their challenges in the future. The program was inaugurated by Principal Dr. R. D. Darekar, who highlighted the college's efforts in providing facilities to visually impaired students.

Dr. Tushar Patil moderated the proceedings, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. N. D. Gaikwad, expressing gratitude to all participants for their contributions to the event.

