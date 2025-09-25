 Nashik: Satpur College Hosts ‘Eradicating Superstitions’ Lecture On NSS Foundation Day
The program was presided over by Principal Dr R. A. Patil, and Dr Thaksen Gorane and Sarika Gujarati were present as the main speakers. They showed some demonstrations of this.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Nashik: Satpur College Hosts ‘Eradicating Superstitions’ Lecture On NSS Foundation Day | mvpsatpurcollege (Representative)

A lecture on the topic 'Eradicating Superstitions' was organised by the National Service Scheme Department on the occasion of the National Service Scheme Foundation Day at Satpur Mahavidyalaya, run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj.

'Women are the carriers of superstitions and women themselves are victims of superstitions, ' Sarika Gujarati convinced the volunteers from her own perspective. Deepali Tirmale, a student of 'TYBA', moderated the program. Pratiksha More, a student of FYBA, presented the vote of thanks.

 The program was organised by the National Service Scheme Program Officer, Prof. M. D. Shendge, IQAC Coordinator Gangode, Lokhande, and Gade were present. All the students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the college participated significantly in the said program. The program was concluded with a pasaydan.

