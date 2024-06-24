 Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Cracks Down On Unsatisfactory Crime Management
During the meeting, a station-wise review of crimes was conducted. Many officers failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the increase in crimes, stalled investigations, and unresolved cases

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

The recent criticism of the Nashik City Police Commissionerate has escalated due to an uptick in crime incidents within its jurisdiction. In response, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has issued written orders and warned of direct action following a review meeting that highlighted unsatisfactory crime management by senior police inspectors.

A meeting chaired by Karnik was recently convened at the commissionerate. Attendees included senior police inspectors from various police stations within the commissionerate and chief officers of different squads. During the meeting, a station-wise review of crimes was conducted. Many officers failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the increase in crimes, stalled investigations, and unresolved cases.

Commissioner Karnik expressed his displeasure at the lack of progress despite repeated follow-ups. Consequently, he issued written warnings to the concerned inspectors. He mandated strict implementation of preventive measures related to crime control and emphasised the urgency of completing pending investigations and addressing unresolved cases.

The commissionerate is now under heightened scrutiny, with expectations of immediate and effective action to improve the overall crime situation in Nashik.

