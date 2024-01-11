Nashik: PM Modi Likely To Visit Kalaram Temple, Security Bolstered - See Photos |

In the lead-up to the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, excitement is reaching its peak as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Shri Kalaram Temple during his visit on January 12. Initially uncertain, the prospect gained credibility with the deployment of a 46-member Special Protection Group (SPG) team, which conducted a thorough survey of the temple and its surroundings.

As part of a comprehensive security arrangement, 1,900 police personnel from across the state have been strategically stationed in Nashik City, checkpoints, and important places. Additionally, a contingent of 100 police officers has been summoned to fortify the security measures. Collaborating with the police force is a team of the state reserve force, bolstering the total security personnel to approximately 3,000, alongside the SPG contingent.

The decision regarding the PM's visit to Shri Kalaram Temple was pending a nod from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), placing the administration on hold. Now, with the PMO's approval, Nashik eagerly prepares to welcome Modi against the backdrop of hosting the National Youth Festival. The city's selection gains added significance this year, resonating with the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reinforcing Nashik's mythological and historical importance.

Nashik, revered as the holy land of Lord Ram and the site of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, sets the stage for a momentous visit by Modi. As the city gears up for the event, there is speculation that Modi might partake in the Godavari aarti at Goda Ghat, adding a spiritual dimension to his visit.