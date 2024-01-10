PHOTOS: Preparations In Full Swing For National Youth Festival In Nashik

By: Prashant Nikale | January 10, 2024
Preparations for the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) 2024 in Nashik, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, are in full swing
More than 7,500 youths from various parts of the country are expected to participate in the five-day, multi-event festival
Arrangements for over 2,200 rooms in different parts of the city have been made to accommodate the attending youths. Transportation from their residences to the venue has also been organised
The festival will feature diverse programmes such as folk dance, folk singing, photography competition, poster making, story writing, and indigenous games
Moreover, the Maharashtra Youth Expo will offer a unique platform for budding artists, entrepreneurs, and researchers from the state
Substantial security measures are being implemented in anticipation of the festival and PM Modi's visit
The Prime Minister's convoy is scheduled to travel from Nilgiri Baug helipad through a roadshow to Tapovan Ground, where he will inaugurate the festival and address the participants
Notably, areas like Sadhugram, Tapovan, and Hanuman Nagar have undergone rapid transformations within a short span of two to three days. This visible development has left locals astonished
Concerns previously centred around street lights, road repairs, and water supply have now turned into expressions of gratitude, with residents feeling blessed due to the imminent visit of the PM
