Nashik: Non-Compliance Of Fire Safety Regulations To Face Crackdown

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

In a bid to enhance safety standards and ensure compliance with fire prevention regulations, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) fire department has issued a stern notice to government offices, commercial establishments, and residential buildings with a height exceeding 15 metres. The notice emphasises the urgency of conducting fire audits as mandated by the Fire Prevention Act, a requirement for buildings falling under specified categories.

The Fire Prevention Act stipulates that government offices, educational institutions, commercial buildings, and residential structures exceeding 15 metres in height must install a fire prevention system. Furthermore, a fire audit of these systems is required twice a year to ensure their proper functioning. However, it has come to light that many government offices, commercial establishments, and residential buildings in Nashik have not adhered to these regulations.

Approximately 25,000 buildings in Nashik fall within the ambit of the Fire Prevention Act, yet only a few have complied with the mandatory fire audit requirements. In response to this non-compliance, the municipal corporation's fire department has set a deadline of February 18 for these establishments to conduct the necessary fire audits.

Failure to meet this deadline will result in the disconnection of electricity and water supply to the non-compliant buildings. The municipal authorities are taking a stringent stance to enforce safety measures and ensure that buildings are equipped with effective fire prevention systems. The move aligns with the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life-Saving Measures Act, 2006, and Rules, 2009, implemented in the state since December 6, 2008.

Nashik, with approximately five and a half lakh structures, has around 25,000 buildings that meet the criteria for mandatory fire audits. The municipal corporation's notice warns occupants and owners of non-compliant buildings, indicating that water and electricity supplies will be severed if audits are not conducted by the specified deadline. In the event that the fire department's B certificate is not obtained post-audit, non-compliance may lead to a cognizable and non-bailable case, along with penalties ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000.

Only 80 out of 538 hotels complete audit

In the wake of a fire incident at a Mumbai hotel, the state government issued directives to conduct fire audits for hotels, restaurants, and bars in municipal areas. Despite these mandates, the municipal survey reveals that out of the 538 hotels, restaurants, and beer bars in Nashik, only 80 establishments have completed the required fire audit. The fire audit process is crucial for ensuring the safety of high-rise residential buildings with a height exceeding 15 metres. The mandatory installation of fire prevention systems aims to mitigate the risk of fire-related incidents and protect public safety. The significant gap in compliance, with only 80 out of 538 establishments undergoing fire audits, raises concerns regarding the overall fire safety preparedness in Nashik. The municipal authorities are gearing up to take action against the owners of the 455 establishments that have not fulfilled the audit requirements.