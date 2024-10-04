Nashik News: NDTA Requests Truck Terminal Handover; PM Modi Inaugurates Eklavya Model School in Kalwan for 333 Tribal Students And More

Nashik News: NDTA Requests Truck Terminal Handover |

The Nashik District Transport Association (NDTA) has submitted a request to Industries Minister Uday Samant, asking for the truck terminal at Ambad Industrial Estate to be handed over to them on a no-profit-no-loss basis. The demand was made during a meeting between Nashik Transport Association representative Rajendra Phad, Industries Minister Uday Samant, and MLA Seema Hire.

In the statement submitted by the Nashik District Transport Association, it was highlighted that the association, a registered organisation, has been consistently working to address transport-related issues within the city and district. Their efforts include conducting Traffic Safety Week, solving transporters' and drivers' problems, and organizing social welfare activities throughout the year. The association also organized a significant transport sector expo in Nashik, which saw participation from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other prominent figures.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the association provided food, medicine, and essential support to out-of-state drivers. They have also developed the "Sarathi Suvidha Kendra" model, aimed at providing various services such as accommodation, food, addiction treatment, training, medical care, and consultations from expert doctors at truck terminals.

The organisation has been actively pursuing this request for several years. In light of their efforts and contributions to the transport sector and social welfare, they are seeking the responsibility to manage the Ambad truck terminal on a non-profit basis.

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Chankapur, Kalwan, was inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, providing modern educational facilities to 333 Scheduled Tribe students. The new school aims to offer quality education to tribal children from remote areas. The inauguration was conducted via video conferencing during a meeting in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of Eklavya schools in improving access to quality education for tribal children, reaffirming the central government's commitment to tribal welfare through initiatives like the Janman Yojana scheme.

Local officials, including Tribal Development Commissioner Nayana Gunde and Nashik Additional Commissioner Sandeep Golait, attended the event. They praised the relocation of students from Udane in Satana Taluka to the new facility, which will serve students from nearby districts.

The event featured a disciplined Lezim performance and other student demonstrations that impressed the gathered dignitaries. The new school is part of ongoing government efforts to enhance the educational environment for tribal communities through infrastructure development.

Police vehicle escorting CM meets with accident

In a major incident near Rahud Ghat, close to Chandwad, a police vehicle supporting the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with an accident. The mishap left 12 policemen from Nashik rural injured, who are now receiving treatment at the Government Hospital in Chandwad.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is on an official visit to Nashik district, including a visit to the constituency of Minister Dada Bhuse. The accident occurred while police personnel were en route to facilitate the Chief Minister's tour. The severity of the injuries varies, with some officers sustaining head and leg injuries. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear as investigations are ongoing.

In a separate tragic accident on the Solapur Highway at Budhoda (Peth), a car collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a mother and daughter from the same family. The victims, identified as Iqra Sadiq Shaikh and Nadia Shaikh, died on the spot, while the father and young son sustained serious injuries. It was reported that the car driver involved in this accident was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

One held with illegal firearm

The Adgaon Crime Investigation Team successfully apprehended a suspect in possession of an illegal country-made pistol. A case has been registered at the Adgaon police station, and further investigations are ongoing.

In response to increasing crime in Nashik city, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik had directed all police stations to take strict action against individuals carrying illegal weapons. On Monday, during routine patrols in the Adgaon police station area, police officer Nikhil Waghchoure received a tip from a secret informant. The informant revealed that Suraj Kantilal Verma, a suspect with a criminal record at the Adgaon police station, was en route to Tapovan Nashik, near the back gate of Janardhan Swami Muth, armed with a country-made pistol.

The police promptly set a trap and arrested the suspect, identified as Suraj Kantilal Verma (age 24, Nashik). Upon searching him, officers seized an iron-metal country-made pistol, a magazine, and a yellow-metal live round, all valued at ₹30,000. A case has been registered at the Adgaon police station, with Constable Devram Sunarje leading the further investigation.

Woman's purse stolen at Mela bus stand

At the Mela bus stand, a woman's purse containing valuables worth ₹1.68 lakh was stolen by an unidentified thief. The incident occurred while the victim was boarding a bus amidst a crowded situation. A case of theft has been registered at Sarkarwada police station.

According to the police report, the victim, Asha Ambadas Ahire (56), a resident of Belgaon, Vaijapur, lodged the complaint. The theft took place on Monday (30th) when Ahire was preparing to leave the village from the Mela bus station. The stolen purse, kept in her bag, contained two gold chains and a ring worth approximately ₹1.68 lakh.

As soon as Ahire realised her belongings had been stolen, she reported the incident to the police. Constable Gaikwad is handling the ongoing investigation.