 MP Rajabhau Waje Opens Liaison Office in Nashik to Improve Public Access
MP Rajabhau Waje Opens Liaison Office in Nashik to Improve Public Access

Representing a constituency with both rural and urban populations, MP Waje aims to ensure that citizens from areas like Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Nashik taluka, and all corners of Nashik city can easily reach him. The liaison office will also work towards assisting those in need by connecting them with central and state government schemes designed for public welfare.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
MP Rajabhau Waje has become more accessible to the people of Nashik by opening a liaison office at the heart of the city. Located at Shalimar Chowk in Balsara House, next to Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir near BD Bhalekar Maidan, the office will serve as a direct contact point for the public. Waje will be available to meet the public daily from 12 noon to 5pm.

The office will function from 10 am to 6 pm, addressing concerns related to government plans and programs. Citizens can also contact the office directly at 0253-2997770 for any assistance.

