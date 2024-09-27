Nashik News: Discharge from 12 Projects Starts; Three Suicides Reported; Initiation of STEM Workshop for MVP Teachers And More | File Photo

The rains have resumed in the district for the past three days, with increased intensity in the catchment areas of the dams. As a result, most dams are now filled to the brim. The useful water storage in the district has reached 98 per cent. Due to heavy rainfall, water is being discharged from as many as 12 projects, including Gangapur. The banks of the Godavari River have once again gone underwater due to the ongoing discharge from Gangapur.

After an eight-day hiatus, the rains returned with force in the district. The formation of a low-pressure area from Rajasthan and Kutch to Madhya Maharashtra has resulted in increased rainfall across the entire state, including mild showers continuing in Nashik.

As a result, the water levels in the dams have risen significantly. Currently, the water storage in 24 major dams has reached 64,340 million cubic feet. During the same period last year, this stock was 83.71 per cent, equating to 54,969 million cubic feet. Due to the heavy rains in the catchment areas, the inflow of water into the dams is increasing rapidly.

Out of the 24 dams, 11 are at full capacity. Gangapur, which supplies water to Nashik residents, is 99.13 per cent full. Therefore, discharge from the dam began on Friday morning, releasing water at a rate of 1,169 cusecs. The discharge at Darana has increased to 3,612 cusecs due to continued heavy rainfall in Igatpuri. Apart from this, other dams continue to discharge. The release of water from the dams may increase if the rainfall continues. Therefore, the administration has appealed to citizens along the riverbanks to remain cautious.

Nagasaki, which had been dry for a year and a half, has been revived by the return of the rains. The dam now holds 141 million cubic feet (35.53 per cent) of water storage. Meanwhile, in addition to Gangapur and Darna, 560 cusecs are being discharged from Bham in the district. Other releases include 6,640 cusecs from Kadwa, 30 each from Valdevi and Alandi, 135 cusecs each from Bhavli, 178 cusecs from Waghad, 464 cusecs from Waki, 640 cusecs from Kashyapi, and 301 cusecs from Karanjavan. Meanwhile, water is flowing towards Jayakwadi at a rate of 8,938 cusecs from Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam.

Three suicides reported in Nashik

Three people, including a young woman from different areas, hanged themselves and ended their lives on Wednesday in Nashik. The causes of suicide for all three remain unclear. Deaths have been registered at the Mhasrul and Satpur police stations.

According to information provided by the police, a youth named Mayur Shivaji Lagare (32, Mhasrul) hanged himself by tying a rope to a tamarind tree behind the substation on Mhasrul Adgaon Marg around noon on Wednesday for unknown reasons. He was found dead. As per the statement from his father, Shivaji Lagare, a death report has been registered at the Mhasrul police station, and further investigation is being carried out by Constable Gosavi.

The second incident occurred in the Shramik Nagar area of the industrial estate. A young man, Mohit Shantaram Patil (25, Ramreshbhai Niwas, near Mahadev Mandir), hanged himself using a saree in the hall of his residence on Wednesday evening for unknown reasons. Upon discovery, the house owner, Bhagwan Khairnar, immediately took him to the district hospital, where medical sources declared him dead.

The third incident took place at Satmauli Chowk in the same area. A young woman, Pranali Santosh Palde (24, Shakti Row House), hanged herself from the fan in her residence on Wednesday. Her uncle, Deepak Jadhav, rushed her to the district hospital for treatment, but medical sources declared her dead after examination. Separate death reports for both incidents have been filed at Satpur police station, with further investigations being conducted by Constables Kedare and Suryavanshi.

State-of-the-art burn ward inaugurated in Jalgaon

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister and Guardian Minister of the district, Gulabrao Patil, inaugurated a state-of-the-art modular burn ward and intensive care unit at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jalgaon. The facility, recognised as the most advanced hospital in North Maharashtra, was developed with the help of substantial funds from the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC), transforming healthcare for the region’s residents.

The new 20-bed burn ward includes five ICU beds, five special burn beds, and ten general burn beds, all reserved for burn patients. The ward is equipped with air conditioning, modern treatments such as skin grafting and hydrosurgery, and a dedicated mini-surgery room, ensuring comprehensive care for burn victims. Patil praised the transformation, stating that the facility now feels like a rightful hospital for the public.

The project, costing ₹3.60 crore, is expected to reduce infection rates and improve patient recovery outcomes in burn wards.

Initiation of STEM workshop for MVP teachers

A joint effort of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and MVP Alumni Association under the CSR initiative of TDK India Pvt Ltd has initiated a STEM workshop. The three-day workshop began on Thursday, September 26, and will conclude on September 28. Nitin Deshmukh, Deputy Manager of TDK India Private Limited, paid a special visit to this workshop and boosted the morale of the participating teachers.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Satish R Devane, Principal, KBT College of Engineering. At this time, Dr Birari VM, Vice Principal, KBT College of Engineering, Ashok Rupaner, Senior Technical Officer, IISER, Pune, and team, and Pandurang Karpe, Innovative Teacher, Janata Vidyalaya, Dubere, were also present.

STEM workshops are designed to provide teachers with the latest knowledge and skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The workshop consists of lectures, laboratory sessions, and hands-on training. It will help teachers improve their teaching methods and teach students about STEM subjects in an engaging and effective way.

The workshop also provides an opportunity for teachers to learn about the equipment and materials needed for STEM education. It will be used by teachers to teach experiments in their schools and to give students opportunities to experiment.

Bhuse to Fund Amenities for Matoshri Hostel

The admission process for girls coming to the city for education has begun at the Matoshri Girls' Hostel from July 2024. State Minister for Public Works (Public Undertakings), Housing, and Horticulture, and District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse has assured that funds will be made available to provide necessary amenities for these students at the hostel.

He was speaking at a review meeting regarding the visit to the Matoshri Girls' Hostel and the admission process. Present at the meeting were Deputy Director of Sarathi Sudhir Khande, Divisional Joint Director of Higher and Technical Education GV Garje, Social Welfare Officer Nanda Rayate, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Devdas Nandgaonkar, Research Officer Sunil Dandgavhal of Sarathi, and others.

Minister Bhuse said that girls from rural areas come to Nashik city for education. The Matoshri Hostel has a capacity of 200 students, and 109 students have already been admitted. Minister Bhuse instructed the officials to take immediate action on the applications received for hostel admission and fill the vacant seats. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of the girls residing in the hostel and instructed the officials to maintain a clean and hygienic environment.