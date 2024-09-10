Nashik: 4 Detained For Making Instagram Reels Brandishing Weapons (VIDEO) |

The increasing trend of social media publicity stunts and gaining followers through sensational acts has led to alarming situations in some places. In various cities, young people are even seen spreading terror through reels, and some go as far as brandishing weapons. A similar incident occurred at Tavali Phata in the Peth Road area of Nashik, where a group of youths made viral reels celebrating a birthday while holding weapons. The celebration quickly caught the attention of the Nashik Police, who took swift action.

🎂🎈🕺🏻



बर्थडे बॉय 'भस्क्या डॉन'ला आमच्या गुंडा विरोधी पथकाने ताब्यात घेतले आणि कारवाई केली..त्याच्या रील्सची आमच्या #CyberPatrolling उपक्रमाच्या पॉइंट क्रमांक 2⃣ आणि 3⃣ अंतर्गत नोंद घेण्यात आली होती..



1⃣Glorifying On Record Criminal

2⃣Flaunting Sharp Weapon

3⃣Projecting Self as… pic.twitter.com/oARCUYqXFE — नाशिक शहर पोलीस - Nashik City Police (@nashikpolice) September 9, 2024

In the Tavali Phata area, a youth known as ‘Bhaskya Don’ created reels with his friends while holding guns during a birthday celebration. These reels, which were later shared on social media, quickly went viral. Upon discovering the videos, the Anti-Goon Squad of the Nashik police began searching for the self-proclaimed ‘don’ and his accomplices. Led by Dnyaneshwar Mohite, the police detained four youths involved in the incident.

In response to the viral reels, the arrested individuals were compelled to issue a public apology on the same social media platform where the reels were initially posted. The youths also pledged in writing that they would not make such reels in the future.

Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has issued an appeal urging people not to create videos or reels that depict weapons, as the police are keeping a vigilant eye on social media accounts, especially given the political and social tensions in the region.