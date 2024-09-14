 Nashik Crime: Man Arrested In Niphad For Illegal Firearms Possession
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Crime: Man Arrested In Niphad For Illegal Firearms Possession

Nashik Crime: Man Arrested In Niphad For Illegal Firearms Possession

The Nashik Rural Police have requested residents to report any information regarding individuals carrying illegal firearms or involved in criminal activities to the nearest police station to ensure public safety

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Crime: Man Arrested In Niphad For Illegal Firearms Possession |

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) team took swift action against a suspect in the Chitegaon Fata area of Niphad taluka for illegal possession of arms on September 12. Acting on a confidential tip-off received by Inspector Raju Surve of the LCB, a suspect was spotted carrying a country-made pistol near Hotel Samman with the alleged intention of spreading terror in the area.

The LCB team laid a trap near Hotel Samman and successfully arrested the suspect, identified as Kishore Dattu Shinde (24), a resident of Joshiwadi, Sinnar. Upon searching the suspect, a country-made pistol and bullets were found in his possession. The firearm was unlicensed, and Shinde was apprehended for illegal possession of a dangerous weapon. A case has been registered against him under Section 3/25 of the Indian Arms Act at Saikheda Police Station.

Read Also
Pune Poll Watch: Devendra Fadnavis & Tejasvi Surya Are My Idols In Politics, Says BJP's Kunal Tilak...
article-image

The operation was conducted under Nashik Rural District Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar and Inspector Surve, with the assistance of officers Sandesh Pawar, Navnath Sanap, Hemant Garud, Vinod Tilley, Meghraj Jadhav, Sandeep Nagpure, Sudhakar Bagul, Hemant Gilbile and Pradip Bahiram.

The Nashik Rural Police have requested residents to report any information regarding individuals carrying illegal firearms or involved in criminal activities to the nearest police station to ensure public safety.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt To Establish Marathi Gymkhana In South Mumbai, Aiming To Strengthen Cultural Presence Before Assembly Elections
Maharashtra Govt To Establish Marathi Gymkhana In South Mumbai, Aiming To Strengthen Cultural Presence Before Assembly Elections
Chhattisgarh CGPSC Transport Sub Inspector Recruitment Results To Be Out Soon!
Chhattisgarh CGPSC Transport Sub Inspector Recruitment Results To Be Out Soon!
Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway
Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway
Diljit Dosanjh Earned ₹234 Crore During Dil-Luminati Tour In US, Reveals Manager: 'Tickets Were Sold For ₹54 Lakh'
Diljit Dosanjh Earned ₹234 Crore During Dil-Luminati Tour In US, Reveals Manager: 'Tickets Were Sold For ₹54 Lakh'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Crime: Man Arrested In Niphad For Illegal Firearms Possession

Nashik Crime: Man Arrested In Niphad For Illegal Firearms Possession

Nashik: Continuous Heavy Rains Cause Partial Collapse Of Kazi Garhi (PHOTOS)

Nashik: Continuous Heavy Rains Cause Partial Collapse Of Kazi Garhi (PHOTOS)

Pune Video: VBA Protests Against Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On Quota

Pune Video: VBA Protests Against Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On Quota

Pune Poll Watch: AAP Is The Only Clean Alternative For Maharashtra, Says Mukund Kirdat (EXCLUSIVE...

Pune Poll Watch: AAP Is The Only Clean Alternative For Maharashtra, Says Mukund Kirdat (EXCLUSIVE...

Shocking! Drunk Driver Kills 3, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (VIDEO)

Shocking! Drunk Driver Kills 3, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (VIDEO)