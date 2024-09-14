Nashik Crime: Man Arrested In Niphad For Illegal Firearms Possession |

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) team took swift action against a suspect in the Chitegaon Fata area of Niphad taluka for illegal possession of arms on September 12. Acting on a confidential tip-off received by Inspector Raju Surve of the LCB, a suspect was spotted carrying a country-made pistol near Hotel Samman with the alleged intention of spreading terror in the area.

The LCB team laid a trap near Hotel Samman and successfully arrested the suspect, identified as Kishore Dattu Shinde (24), a resident of Joshiwadi, Sinnar. Upon searching the suspect, a country-made pistol and bullets were found in his possession. The firearm was unlicensed, and Shinde was apprehended for illegal possession of a dangerous weapon. A case has been registered against him under Section 3/25 of the Indian Arms Act at Saikheda Police Station.

The operation was conducted under Nashik Rural District Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar and Inspector Surve, with the assistance of officers Sandesh Pawar, Navnath Sanap, Hemant Garud, Vinod Tilley, Meghraj Jadhav, Sandeep Nagpure, Sudhakar Bagul, Hemant Gilbile and Pradip Bahiram.

The Nashik Rural Police have requested residents to report any information regarding individuals carrying illegal firearms or involved in criminal activities to the nearest police station to ensure public safety.