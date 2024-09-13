Nashik News: Compassionate Appointments for 12 in ZP; Merchant Robbed in Pimpalgaon and More |

In Nashik, the Zila Parishad has promoted 12 Group D employees to Group C positions on compassionate grounds. Chief Executive Officer Dr Arjun Gunde handed over the appointment orders at a ceremony held in Raosaheb Thorat Hall. The promoted employees include three village servants, five health workers, one drug manufacturing officer, and three junior assistant accountants.

The government's compassionate appointment policy allows the legal heirs of Zila Parishad employees who pass away during service to be considered for employment. The legal heirs must submit their application within one year of the employee's death. These heirs are then placed on a seniority list for potential appointments. The Zila Parishad reserves 20% of its total vacancies for such compassionate appointments.

Merchant robbed in Pimpalgaon

A robbery involving a merchant in Pimpalgaon has sparked fear among local traders. On Wednesday evening, around 8:35pm, businessman Ajay Soni was robbed of ₹6 lakh and his mobile phone at gunpoint near Shah Petrol Pump in Bazar Samiti.

The incident occurred when Soni, who had just withdrawn ₹10 lakh from the bank and placed it in his bag, was heading home on his motorcycle. Two suspects approached him on a motorcycle and were soon joined by two more on another bike. One of the assailants, wearing a yellow jacket, threatened Soni with a gun-like object, while the other grabbed the bag containing ₹5.95 lakh. When Soni resisted, his mobile phone, valued at ₹10,000, was also snatched.

Shocked by the event, Soni immediately informed the residents of the colony. The police have detained three suspects, including individuals named Pathan and Lokhande, and are continuing their investigation into the case.

This robbery has heightened concerns among the local trading community about security in the area.

65-year-old man robbed of ₹5L

A 65-year-old retired man named Sanjay Pandurang Mandalik was robbed of ₹5 lakh in a brazen daylight theft in Nashik. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon after Mandalik withdrew the money from his SBI Bank account on Nashik Road and placed the cash in the trunk of his Jupiter moped (MH 15 HW 0238).

While returning home, Mandalik stopped at ETUZ grocery store on Railway Station Road to buy snacks. In the short time he spent inside the shop, thieves broke into the trunk of his moped and stole ₹5 lakh. Mandalik discovered the theft when he returned to his vehicle and opened the trunk to store the groceries, only to find the cash missing.

He immediately reported the incident to the Nashik Road Police, who registered a case and seized CCTV footage from the area to assist in their investigation. Assistant Inspector Surya is leading the inquiry to track down the suspects.

Illegal firearm confiscated at Kasara

At Kasara Railway Station, the Kalyan Railway Police apprehended a man named Akash Sriwant, who was found carrying an illegal firearm known as a country-made pistol. The incident occurred during a routine patrol by a team of RPF and Kalyan Railway Police on Tuesday night, when Akash's suspicious behaviour raised concerns. When officers attempted to stop him, he tried to flee but was quickly caught. Upon searching him, they discovered the illegal firearm in his possession.

This incident has caused a stir, especially with the recent memory of a shooting at Badlapur railway station still fresh. Akash already has charges under the POCSO and Arms Act filed against him at Nashik Road Police Station. The Kalyan Railway Police are currently investigating the origins of the firearm and Akash's intentions for carrying it.

Govt Girls School wins div Kho-Kho

The District Sports Office organised the Under-14 Girls' Kho-Kho Competition at the Divisional Sports Complex in Panchavati. A total of 34 teams from the Nashik metropolitan area participated in the event. In the final, Government Girls' School defeated RSJ Chavan High School, Nashik Road, by an innings and 9 runs to claim victory.

The winning team had a commanding lead of 9 points to 1 at halftime. Key contributors to the victory included Gayatri Jakhere with 2 minutes 15 seconds and 1 wicket, skipper Bhumika Khotre, who remained not out with 4 minutes 45 seconds and 1 wicket, Neelam Mohandkar with 3 wickets, and Monica Talware and Gayatri Pendhar, each with 1 wicket.

Sulochana Talware, Harshali Hadas, Mangala Gangurde, Sakshi Jadhav, Jayashree Bagul, Radhika Kakade, and Lavanya Pawar also performed well throughout the tournament. Government Girls' School, which has qualified for the regional Kho-Kho competition for the sixth consecutive year, will represent Nashik in the regional competition to be held in Dhule. The school established its dominance by winning all matches with a decisive innings margin.