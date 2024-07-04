Nashik Municipal Schools Face Teacher Shortage, Mull Rehiring Retired Educators

There is currently a shortfall of about 70 teachers in the Marathi schools of the Nashik Municipal Education Board. With municipal schools becoming smart and the number of students increasing, there is a pressing need for more teachers. Consequently, the municipality is preparing to rehire former teachers on a remunerative basis.



As of the end of June this year, around 2,730 new students have been added to municipal schools, creating a shortage of nearly 70 teachers based on the ratio of one teacher for every 30 students. Additionally, 15 headmaster positions remain vacant.

82 smart schools in city

Municipal Education Officer BT Patil informed Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar about the recruitment needs. Patil highlighted that the transformation of 82 schools into smart schools has led to a significant increase in student enrollment. Six and a half hundred classrooms have become digital, and the municipal schools have been recognised with the third rank in the state under the Chief Minister's Beautiful Schools campaign. The shift towards quality education has improved the perception of municipal schools, contributing to the rise in student numbers.

To ensure that the new influx of students does not disrupt education, the municipality is considering hiring retired teachers. This move aims to address the immediate need for educators until new recruits can be brought in through the appropriate government channels.

Discussions between Education Officer Patil and Commissioner Karanjkar have highlighted technical difficulties with the Pavitra Portal regarding recruitment. The idea of temporarily employing retired teachers was proposed to avoid any disruption to the students' education. The Commissioner indicated that a decision would be made soon.



As of 2023, the government has not released any recruitment per the 2023 consensus on Pavitra Portal. Since the authority for new recruitments rests with the government and not at the municipal level, there is ongoing discussion about the possibility of recruiting retired teachers to fill the current gaps.