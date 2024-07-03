Pune Video: Congress, NCP (SP) Protest Against Sambhaji Bhide's Remarks On Women's Attire | Sourced

The Pune units of NCP (SP) and Congress staged a protest on Wednesday against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide over his remarks on women's attire and demanded legal action against him.

At a programme during the ongoing Ashadhi Wari in Pune city on June 30, Bhide commented that women wearing "dress material" should not participate in the 'Vat Savitri' puja (performed by married women). He also made some remarks allegedly demeaning India's independence.

Bhide's statements sparked a backlash, with political parties and social organisations condemning his remarks.

NCP (SP) city president Prashant Jagtap, who took part in the protest at Balgandharva Chowk on Wednesday, claimed, "He (Bhide) repeatedly makes statements that offend women." "A case should be registered against him immediately," he told reporters. If a case is not registered and he is not arrested, the NCP (SP) will approach the Bombay High Court, Jagtap added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, "Not only women, Bhide has also demeaned the leaders who fought for India's independence. We demand that a case of deshdroh (rebellion against the nation) be registered against him." "The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always supported Bhide," he added.

In 2022, Bhide courted controversy after he refused to speak to a woman journalist because she had not put a 'bindi' on her forehead.