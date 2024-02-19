Nashik: Medical Negligence Case Registered Against Doctor | Representative Image

In an incident dating back to September 2019, a ten-year-old boy, Aman Sharma, lost his life allegedly due to medical negligence at Jupiter Hospital. The family has accused Dr Nitin Fargade of administering an injection intended for another patient during the treatment, leading to the child's death. As a result of a court order, Ambad police station has registered a case against Dr Nitin Fargade.

According to the complaint filed by Akhilesh Sharma, Aman's father, the boy initially sought treatment for fever from Dr Nitin Fargade at his clinic. Later, when Aman's condition did not improve, he was taken back to Dr Fargade. During this visit, Fargade, engrossed in a phone call, mistakenly administered an injection meant for another patient to Aman.

Subsequently, Aman's health deteriorated, and despite Dr Fargade's subsequent treatment and tests, the boy was admitted to Jupiter Hospital. Tragically, Aman succumbed to his condition during the course of treatment.

In response to Akhilesh Sharma's complaint, the court took notice of the matter and directed the Ambad police to register a case against Dr Nitin Fargade for his alleged negligence leading to the child's death. The police have initiated an investigation into the case.