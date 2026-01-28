Nashik & Malegaon Mayor Elections On Feb 6–7; Special Meetings Directed By Dr Pravin Gedam

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Building | FPJ Photo

Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam has directed that special meetings be convened to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Nashik Municipal Corporation on 6 February and of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation on 7 February at 11:00 am in the respective municipal halls.

For the Nashik Municipal Corporation, a special meeting will be held on 6 February 2026 at 11:00 am in the municipal hall. District Collector Ayush Prasad has been appointed as the Presiding Officer as the Commissioner’s representative.

Similarly, for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, a special meeting will be held on 7 February 2026 at 11:00 am, with District Collector Ayush Prasad appointed as the Presiding Officer.

The Presiding Officer has been instructed to conduct the proceedings in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, record the minutes in the official register, and submit a detailed report thereafter.

Nashik Decision in the Chief Minister’s Court

There is keen interest in the Mayor of Nashik, considered one of the most prestigious civic posts in the state. As the mayor’s post is reserved for the general women category, intense competition is expected. Names such as Himgauri Adake, Dr Deepali Kulkarni, Deepali Gite, and Supriya Khode are doing the rounds. Sources indicate that the final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



Party Group Leaders Finalised

Party group leaders in the Nashik Municipal Corporation have been announced.

BJP: Shyam Badode

Shiv Sena (UBT): Keshav Porje

Congress: Sufi Jean

Group leaders of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are expected to be finalised within a day or two.

Shiv Sena–NCP: Ruling Side or Opposition?

In the Nashik municipal elections, the BJP contested independently, while Shiv Sena and NCP fought jointly. BJP secured an absolute majority with 72 seats, while Shiv Sena won 26 and NCP 4 seats. Whether Shiv Sena and NCP—partners in the state government—will join the ruling side in the corporation or sit in the opposition is likely to be decided soon.

Islamic Party to Form Government in Malegaon?

In the 84-member Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the Islamic Party emerged as the single largest party with 35 seats, followed by AIMIM (20), Samajwadi Party (5), and Shiv Sena (18). With the support of the Samajwadi Party and others, the Islamic Party appears capable of reaching the magic figure of 43 to form the municipal government.