Shocking! Gold Chains Worth Around Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Baramati: Report |

Baramati: As lakhs of supporters gathered in Baramati to bid a tearful farewell to veteran leader Ajit Pawar, reports of theft during the funeral procession have surfaced, casting a shadow over the solemn occasion. Ajit Dada, Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, was laid to rest with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan Grounds on January 29. The 66-year-old leader passed away on January 28 following a plane crash at Baramati Airport.

According to a report by ABP Live, gold chains belonging to around 15 mourners were allegedly stolen amid the massive crowd that had assembled to pay their last respects. The total value of the stolen jewellery is estimated to be between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

The report added that a gang of thieves allegedly took advantage of the dense crowd and the emotional moment to carry out the thefts. However, some alert citizens managed to catch a few suspected thieves, while others were also handed over to the police.

Probe Report To Be Submitted In 45 Days

According to a TOI report, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to submit the preliminary investigation report in 45 days into the Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28.

Pune MP and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told TOI that the AAIB secured the aircraft’s black box and that further discussions on the progress of the probe would take place shortly. Reports have also stated that the low visibility could have played a role in the crash. However, the exact reason will be out once the report is out.

Meanwhile, a memorial of the late leader will be set up on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan, the Baramati-based educational institution founded by the Pawar family, a close associate has said, as reported by PTI. Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar and confidant of the Pawar family, on Sunday said the memorial has been planned on the Vidya Pratishthan premises where his last rites were performed.

On Janaury 28, Pawar was scheduled to address a public rally in Baramati at around 11 am in connection with the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. News of the crash sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with senior leaders and party workers expressing grief and disbelief.

