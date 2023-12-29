Nashik: Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Set Up Safe Houses To Prevent Honour Killings Hailed | Representative Image

In a proactive measure to curb honour killings and protect inter-caste and inter-religious couples, the government announced the establishment of safe houses equipped with police security. Couples facing threats due to their marriages will receive protection and accommodation in these safe houses for up to a year, depending on the severity of their situation. The services will be offered at a nominal fee, as specified by the Home Department.

The decision has garnered praise from the Nashik-based organisation Jaat Panchayat Eradication Campaign, formed after the infamous Nashik honour killing case in 2013. The organisation has been aiding inter-caste and inter-religious couples, advocating for the need for such safe houses in the state.

This decision arose from the increased incidents of honour killings, particularly notable in states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Organisations like Shakti Vahini petitioned the Supreme Court, highlighting these crimes as direct violations of fundamental rights outlined in the Indian Constitution — the rights to life, liberty, and equality. Responding to these concerns, the Supreme Court directed all states to take preventive measures against such atrocities.

As per the Supreme Court's orders, each district will establish a dedicated cell chaired by the Superintendent of Police or Commissioner of Police. This cell will focus on ensuring security for inter-caste and inter-religious couples, with the District Social Welfare Officer and District Women Child Welfare Officer as members.

Krishna Chandgude, representing Jaat Panchayat Eradication Campaign, cited, "We went to Haryana to study the Khap Panchayat. As a measure against honour killings, security houses have been built there. On the same lines, we had requested the state government from time to time to set up such security houses in Maharashtra. Finally, after so many years the government has taken a positive step towards safeguarding the fundamental rights of inter-caste, inter-religious couples.”

The Home Department's directives stipulate that these cells promptly address complaints related to such marriages. Additionally, in every district, a committee led by the District Collector will oversee the police's actions and ensure compliance with court orders on a quarterly basis.

Under the court's directives, complaints regarding threats to these couples must be investigated promptly by a Senior Superintendent of Police within a week. Following this, a Deputy Superintendent of Police will file a report and take necessary actions to provide protection. The court stressed the provision of essential assistance to individuals seeking marriage.