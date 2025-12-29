Nashik: J.S. Rungta High School Hosts Annual Gathering; Swiss Bank Associate Director Krishna Korane Chief Guest | Sourced

Nashik: The annual social gathering and prize distribution ceremony was celebrated with great enthusiasm today (December 29) at J.S. Rungta High School, run by the Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal. Alumnus Krishna Korane, an associate director at a Swiss bank, was the chief guest of this prestigious ceremony.

Present on the dais were the institution's secretary, Ashwini Kumar Yewla; programme president Milind Kachole; joint secretary Prasad Kulkarni; school committee member Jagannath Metkar; executive committee member Shivaji Kumawat; and Parent-Teacher Association vice-president Manojkumar Shimpi.

The programme began with an introductory speech by Principal Jagruti Tile. Swati Joshi introduced the chief guest. Chief guest Shri Krishna Korane said, "School is where you learn to face difficult situations." The institution's secretary, Ashwini Kumar Yewla, advised the students, saying, "Stay away from mobile phones and cultivate the habit of reading."

All meritorious students were honoured with prizes. The programme began with Saraswati Puja and prayer. The report was presented by Charushila Deore, and a PowerPoint presentation was given by Sandhya Thengde. The vote of thanks was given by teacher representative Jayant Nikam. The programme was coordinated by Priyanka Patil.

The programme was a success thanks to the valuable cooperation of all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school.