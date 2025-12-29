 Nashik: J.S. Rungta High School Hosts Annual Gathering; Swiss Bank Associate Director Krishna Korane Chief Guest
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: J.S. Rungta High School Hosts Annual Gathering; Swiss Bank Associate Director Krishna Korane Chief Guest

Nashik: J.S. Rungta High School Hosts Annual Gathering; Swiss Bank Associate Director Krishna Korane Chief Guest

Present on the dais were the institution's secretary, Ashwini Kumar Yewla; programme president Milind Kachole; joint secretary Prasad Kulkarni; school committee member Jagannath Metkar; executive committee member Shivaji Kumawat; and Parent-Teacher Association vice-president Manojkumar Shimpi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: J.S. Rungta High School Hosts Annual Gathering; Swiss Bank Associate Director Krishna Korane Chief Guest | Sourced

Nashik: The annual social gathering and prize distribution ceremony was celebrated with great enthusiasm today (December 29) at J.S. Rungta High School, run by the Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal. Alumnus Krishna Korane, an associate director at a Swiss bank, was the chief guest of this prestigious ceremony.

Present on the dais were the institution's secretary, Ashwini Kumar Yewla; programme president Milind Kachole; joint secretary Prasad Kulkarni; school committee member Jagannath Metkar; executive committee member Shivaji Kumawat; and Parent-Teacher Association vice-president Manojkumar Shimpi.

The programme began with an introductory speech by Principal Jagruti Tile. Swati Joshi introduced the chief guest. Chief guest Shri Krishna Korane said, "School is where you learn to face difficult situations." The institution's secretary, Ashwini Kumar Yewla, advised the students, saying, "Stay away from mobile phones and cultivate the habit of reading."

Read Also
After Pimpri-Chinchwad, Both NCP Factions Reunite In Pune; Potential Alliance To Contest Mumbai...
article-image

All meritorious students were honoured with prizes. The programme began with Saraswati Puja and prayer. The report was presented by Charushila Deore, and a PowerPoint presentation was given by Sandhya Thengde. The vote of thanks was given by teacher representative Jayant Nikam. The programme was coordinated by Priyanka Patil.

FPJ Shorts
Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh
Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering
Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering
UP Govt Makes 10-Minute Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools
UP Govt Makes 10-Minute Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools
Palghar Crime: 3 Arrested For Chain Snatching In Vasai; Gold Worth ₹80,000 Recovered
Palghar Crime: 3 Arrested For Chain Snatching In Vasai; Gold Worth ₹80,000 Recovered

The programme was a success thanks to the valuable cooperation of all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: After Meeting Father & Calling His Family, Maval Man Jumps Into Indrayani River Amid Loan...

Pune: After Meeting Father & Calling His Family, Maval Man Jumps Into Indrayani River Amid Loan...

VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Announce Alliance For Pune Municipal Corporation Polls

VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Announce Alliance For Pune Municipal Corporation Polls

Nashik: J.S. Rungta High School Hosts Annual Gathering; Swiss Bank Associate Director Krishna Korane...

Nashik: J.S. Rungta High School Hosts Annual Gathering; Swiss Bank Associate Director Krishna Korane...

Pune: Underworld Don Haji Mastan’s Daughter Alleges Rape; Influencer Faizan Ansari Seeks Police...

Pune: Underworld Don Haji Mastan’s Daughter Alleges Rape; Influencer Faizan Ansari Seeks Police...

Murder & Cheating Cases Decline; Theft On The Rise As Cybercrime Remains Major Challenge -- What...

Murder & Cheating Cases Decline; Theft On The Rise As Cybercrime Remains Major Challenge -- What...